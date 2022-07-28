Kentucky Recovery Program Stepping Up to Help Others W/Super Cool Fundraiser [PHOTOS]

1061evansville.com
Southern Indiana Nonprofit Boutique Inspires the Community ‘The Hope Gallery Newburgh’
Newburgh will soon be home to a funky new art boutique, but there is a lot more happening than just unique art. The Hope Gallery is giving individuals with developmental disabilities the chance to work in the boutique and gain valuable skills. Wonderfully Made. Perfectly Unique. The young adults feel...
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Southern Indiana Kitty Needs New Home After Previous Owner Passed Away
Our Pet of the Week is a fella named ABOO. He gets along with other cats, but he would much rather NOT be at It Takes a Village. Let's get him into a forever home. The reason ABOO is at It Takes a Village is sad - his owner passed away and he had nowhere else to go. ABOO previously lived in a multi-cat household, and he gets along with other cats. ABOO is a big boy and a favorite of the Spencer County kennel techs.
Halloween in the Park Returning to Newburgh October 22nd
The weather may be hot, but cooler weather is ahead, and I'm already making plans for fall!. So typically people think of Christmas when they hear those lyrics, but not I! The most wonderful time of the year is fall, and Halloween season! I'm already scoping out the Halloween decor popping up at places like HomeGoods and TJ Maxx. I feel like maybe if I start early enough with the fall decorations, I can will this bananas-hot weather we've been having away. In the meantime, since we're dreaming about fall and cooler temps, there's a super fun event coming up in October that you definitely won't want to miss!
Indiana Man Surprises His Mom with a Custom Song for the Mother/Son Dance at His Wedding
Last Saturday, we were invited to a wedding at Scales Lake in Boonville. We were so excited to get some good food and watch my husband's cousin, Tiffany Sollars, and her longtime fiance, Warren Morris, tie the knot. The Wedding was FULL of Surprises!. The wedding was super cute -...
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Enter Your Dog Now For The First-Ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show
Forget about those purebred pups they show off on TV. Around here, rescued is our favorite breed and on September 10, 2022, we'll be celebrating the rescue dogs in our community with the first-ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show hosted by Daisy's New Beginnings. Muttminster Rescue Dog Show. As its name...
Evansville Zoo Shares Ways You Can Help Dwindling Monarch Butterfly Population in Indiana
Monarch butterflies have officially been declared endangered. There are ways you can help this species here at home. According to a report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (the IUCN) they have officially placed these brightly colored butterflies on the endangered list saying:. The migratory monarch butterfly (Danaus...
Visit the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a “Fairy” Good Time [PHOTOS]
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do with the kids before summer ends? Head to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a "Fairy" good time. It was a dream of Dr. William Tyler, and his wife, Susie when they purchased the 8.5 acres in 1993 and donated them to the City of Owensboro to start the garden.
Evansville Police Department Hiring Crossing Guards For 2022 School Year
The 2022-2023 school year will be coming up before you know it, and the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire crossing guards for the EVSC. As you know, there are several busy intersections near school zones in Evansville. With school starting up in August, Crossing Guards are an essential need to ensure that children get to and from school safely. That's why the Evansville Police Department is looking to hire Adult Crossing guards to help make sure the kids in the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation can safely cross the streets before and after school.
Two Kentucky Parks Have a History of Monkeys & One Big Lagoon [PHOTOS]
It is always neat to find out the history of your community. Two parks in Kentucky have quite a past and we decided to dig it up. Many people don't know there are at least 23 parks in the City of Owensboro. From world-famous Smothers Park to the smaller parks within the different neighborhoods.
Cast Your Vote to Determine the Best Food at Evansville’s Annual Fall Festival
Believe it or not, we're less than three months away from the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side. This year's festival will take place October 3rd through the 8th and will feature all the great things you've known and loved your entire life. The lawn of the west branch library will be filled with all your favorite rides and games; the main stage at 12th and Franklin will have live entertainment each evening; and of course, the main reason many of us make our way down to Franklin Street at least once, if not multiple times, that week — the food. As in years past, over 130 booths run by local non-profits, churches, and school organizations among others, will line both sides of Franklin Street offering thousands of food options for you to devour. The question is, out of all those options, which one is the best of the best?
Vanderburgh County and Evansville Officials Lift County and City-Wide Burn Bans
After getting little-to-no rain for a good chunk of the summer, it seems like we can't get rid of it now. Monday saw a line of storms come through that dumped between one to three inches of rain across the Tri-State, and the seven-day forecast shows we're not done with it yet as there's a chance every day through the early part of next week. While it's definitely needed, it would be nice if it spaced itself out a little more. But, outside of bringing an end to the hot and humid conditions we'd been dealing with for the past week or so, the rain also brought an end to the burn ban in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday morning.
Santa Claus, IN Police Asking for Public’s Help Teen Missing Since Thursday
As a parent, I've been in those situations where you're at the store with your kids and while you're looking for something, they decide to walk away without saying anything. The sheer panic that washes over you at that moment when you realize they're not standing where you thought they were is one of the worst feelings in the world. So, I can't imagine what the family of 15-year-old Kendall King of Santa Claus, Indiana is feeling right now after their daughter went missing last week.
80s Themed Indie Horror Movie Filmed in Indiana to Make Screen Debut in Evansville in October
There is no doubt that we love a good horror movie around here at GBF and we have an extra special place in our hearts for local, independent horror movies. Let's just file this one under "Hoosier Horror." Filmed in part in Evansville, Indiana, Please Don't Make Me is said to be your "traditional" low-budget indie horror flick.
Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]
VENTURE RIVER -EDDYVILLE- If you love slides you're gonna love Venture River. It is only a short drive from the Tri-State area and has 12 slides. The kids can play around at Pleasure Island Kid's Area or you can all relax at Hurricane Bay Wave Pool. Not to mention the water ride, Frog Island, sand volleyball, and large sunning areas.
See Evansville’s Own Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious New National A&W Campaign
Times are tough and everyone is trying to find ways to save a buck wherever they can. Businesses are feeling that pinch when it comes to their advertising budgets too. Companies are being forced to be more creative when it comes to their marketing, while always keeping the bottom line in mind.
New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side
Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
What the Cluck? Chicken Farmer Says We’ve Been Storing Eggs Wrong This Whole Time
Is there a more perfect food than eggs? Can you think of a more widely purchased and widely consumed food? I don't know if I can think of any off the top of my head. Eggs are something almost all of us have been eating since a very early age and cooking with once we're old enough to make our own meals. Having said that, there still seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding eggs - one example would be the best and safest way to store your eggs.
