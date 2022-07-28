Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]

1061evansville.com
Related
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
August Sturgeon Moon Is Final Supermoon of 2022 to Rise Over Indiana, Kentucky & Tennessee
Moving through phases of light and dark about every 29 days, the moon presents us with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!. A Moon of Many Names. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Kentucky native who won season 20 of American Idol to perform at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Noah Thompson, a Kentucky native and the winner of American Idol season 20, will perform in Louisville next month. Thompson has joined the lineup of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series at the Kentucky State Fair. He's set to perform Aug. 24 as he opens for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery.
Two Kentucky Parks Have a History of Monkeys & One Big Lagoon [PHOTOS]
It is always neat to find out the history of your community. Two parks in Kentucky have quite a past and we decided to dig it up. Many people don't know there are at least 23 parks in the City of Owensboro. From world-famous Smothers Park to the smaller parks within the different neighborhoods.
Fans Could Make Long Treks to Kentucky Once All the Buc-ee’s Stores Open [VIDEOS]
I had to look up the word "phenomenon" to get an exact definition because I want to make sure I'm not indulging in hyperbole when I call Buc-ee's Travel Centers "phenomena." The Oxford English Dictionary says the word describes "a remarkable person, thing, or event." Okay, so it would be a SUBJECTIVE distinction to hang that label on Buc-ee's. But I say it's appropriate. And I think Buc-ee's is only a phenomenon because of how much people love it.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Kentucky, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the WLKY region through 11 p.m. A warm and muggy Monday will lead into the risk of showers and storms later Monday and Monday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm...
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
'No words'; JCPS teacher watches as eastern Kentucky floods ravage hometown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April Back-Stevens can only watch in horror from behind her phone screen as her hometown suffers from catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Jefferson County Public Schools teacher says much of Letcher County has no electricity, no water and spotty cell service at best. "It starts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kentucky Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. With odds of 1 in 302.5 million, the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. The total jackpot was a whopping $1.28 billion, which is the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman floats dog in container while swimming to rooftop to escape recent Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, KY (WWAY) — An amazing story has come out of a disastrous situation in Kentucky. Record flooding caused by massive amounts of rainfall in a short period of time has destroyed numerous homes and led to the deaths of at least 8 people across the state. But for...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0