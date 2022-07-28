Multi-family homes—or dwellings that house more than one family unit—can be a good way for investors to generate income, as long as you have the cash on hand to buy and manage the property.

Here’s what you need to know about multi-family homes and how they’re different from single-family properties.

What Is a Multi-family Home?

A multi-family housing is any home that multiple families live in at once. Types of multi-family homes include apartments, condominiums, duplexes and townhomes. Here’s what you should know about each type.

Apartment: Apartments are multiple-housing units within one building. There might be many units or a few units, depending on the size of the building and each apartment within it; there can be one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There are also studio apartments, which are usually one big open space (no doors to other rooms) that has a living and sleeping area.

A duplex has two units next to each other, separated by a single wall. Each unit has its own entrance. There are also triplexes for three-unit structures and quadruplexes that have four units in a single row. Townhome: A townhouse tends to have many levels—usually two or three—and sits in a row next to other townhomes. The homes all have their own entrances and living spaces, but are separated by a single wall.

Cost to Build a Multi-family Home

The cost to build a multi-family home depends on a few different factors including:

Where the property is being built

The cost of materials, labor and contractors

How big the property is and how many units there are

Your credit score and cash on hand

Because of this, the total cost to build a multi-family home can vary drastically. But you can expect to pay between $64,500 to $86,000 per unit. Larger multi-family buildings, like an apartment can total millions of dollars.

Pros and Cons of Owning a Multi-family Home

For some, real estate investing can start out as a side hustle and if you earn enough, it can replace the income you make from your day job. But for potential investors, owning a multi-family home has its perks and downsides.

Pros of a Multi-family Home

Income can be lucrative. The money you make from renting out units usually covers the cost of your mortgage payment and other expenses—and then some. But it depends on how many units you have and how much you’re charging for each one. As the owner, you can usually charge what you want and, as long as you max out capacity, can make a nice profit.

Cons of a Multi-family Home

Expensive upfront costs. If you’re building your own apartment building from the ground up, it can be an expensive start. If you’re buying one for cheap, you might have to cover major renovation costs, too. Either way, you need to have a sizable amount of cash on hand to pay for unexpected expenses.

This depends on the type of multi-family unit you own. If you have a duplex, this might not be the case. But if you own an apartment complex, your turnover could be higher compared to single-family homes and structures with fewer units. Every time a new tenant comes in, that means more time on your hands to schedule tours, process paperwork and manage move-in. Taxes and local government restrictions. Because multi-family units are larger and cost more than a single-family unit, you will likely pay higher property taxes. Some local governments also have strong renter protections like rent control, which means you can only increase rent to a certain amount per year, for example. So it’s important to calculate these costs into your budget before purchasing the property.

Single-family Home vs. Multi-family Home

The differences between single- and multi-family homes aren’t just about how many people live in the home. Here are other factors to consider:

Number of Tenants

With a single-family home, there is only one tenant—whether that’s a family or just one person. With a multi-family home, you can increase your tenant pool to however many units you have.

For example, let’s say the mortgage on your single-family home is $1,500 and on your duplex it’s $2,000. If you charged each of the three tenants the same amount—$2,000 a month—your earnings are much different. You’ll earn $500 profit from the single-family home and $2,000 profit from your duplex.

Repairs, Maintenance and Renovations

Both a single-family and multi-family home will have some upkeep. But think about how much more work you’ll have to manage based on how many units you have. For single-family homes, you only have to manage one A/C unit, one electrical panel and one set of appliances.

For multi-family homes, you might have to manage and repair two of everything or even 20 of everything, depending on how many units you’re managing. The more units you have, the more potential repairs you’ll be responsible for. You could outsource this to a management company, but that will also come at an additional cost.

Upfront Costs

Overall, there are more upfront costs when it comes to buying a multi-family home than a single-family home, including a larger down payment, repairs and renovations and larger monthly mortgage payments. If you have to replace anything on the property of a single-family home, those might be one-time costs. But for a multi-family home, you may need to replace the same thing in multiple units, whether that’s carpet or new plumbing.

While multi-family homes might be a great investment to add to your portfolio, they can come at a greater cost compared to other types of investments. Make sure this financial and time commitment is one you’re willing to take before buying your own property.