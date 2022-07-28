Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]

wbkr.com
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Perspective: Kentucky’s spirit tested again with deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentuckians, we are embracing the worst, with the best of us. Only the roof and top floor windows are visible at the West Whitesburg Kentucky Elementary and Middle School, hours after the rain finally stopped in the mountains. This is just one sad part of...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
Two Kentucky Parks Have a History of Monkeys & One Big Lagoon [PHOTOS]
It is always neat to find out the history of your community. Two parks in Kentucky have quite a past and we decided to dig it up. Many people don't know there are at least 23 parks in the City of Owensboro. From world-famous Smothers Park to the smaller parks within the different neighborhoods.
Fans Could Make Long Treks to Kentucky Once All the Buc-ee’s Stores Open [VIDEOS]
I had to look up the word "phenomenon" to get an exact definition because I want to make sure I'm not indulging in hyperbole when I call Buc-ee's Travel Centers "phenomena." The Oxford English Dictionary says the word describes "a remarkable person, thing, or event." Okay, so it would be a SUBJECTIVE distinction to hang that label on Buc-ee's. But I say it's appropriate. And I think Buc-ee's is only a phenomenon because of how much people love it.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
SEE INSIDE: Kentucky Airbnb Is an Elvis-Themed RV [PICS]
Elvis may have "left the building" in 1977, but he will never truly leave us, will he? Not as long as there are millions of Elvis fans on this planet, and that doesn't ever figure to change. AN ELVIS-THEMED AIRBNB. Elvis memorabilia still ranks very high among collectors--the same folks...
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky
State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square...
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
Inaugural Downtown Summer Jam to Coincide With Owensboro Hydrofair
When you've been in Owensboro a lot of years, you realize that the city loves to make the riverfront a part of just about every major event. I've often had the discussion with friends and family about how we may even take the mighty Ohio River for granted. Think of all the people in this country who DON'T live on a body of water and what they're missing.
