Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]

August Sturgeon Moon Is Final Supermoon of 2022 to Rise Over Indiana, Kentucky & Tennessee
Moving through phases of light and dark about every 29 days, the moon presents us with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!. A Moon of Many Names. The...
Did You Know Wisconsin Celebrated All Things Shrek With Festival?
The best unique festival in Wisconsin that you never knew existed. If you're reading this article, then you're most likely a fan of Shrek or at least familiar with the character. In case you're not and just curious, I can help you out. It's an animated movie series about an ogre named Shrek.
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Love Yard Sales? The World’s Longest Yard Sale Goes Through Kentucky, Tennessee, & Georgia
Love Yard Sales? The World's Longest Yard Sale is coming to several states and we have all the juicy details for your bargain-hunting pleasure. The 127 Yard Sale is otherwise known as “The World's Longest Yard Sale”. It travels through parts of 6 states; Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The Yard Sale is over 690 miles long and stays mainly on Highway 127 from Addison, MI in the north to Chattanooga, TN in the south. From Lookout Mountain, GA to Gadsden, AL the route switches to Lookout Mountain Parkway.
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Missouri Farmer Shares Video of a Bobcat Stealing His Chicken
When you live in the rural areas of Missouri and have livestock, you know dealing with predators is a reality. That became even more real for a Missouri farmer recently who shared video of a bobcat who made off with one of his chickens. Bobcats aren't as uncommon as many...
Actually, Missouri is Really a 14,000 Foot Mountain in Colorado
I grew up in Missouri thinking it was just a state next to the Mississippi River. Boy, was I wrong. As it turns out, Missouri is also a 14,000 foot mountain in Colorado. They should teach this in school. I've learned (Editors Note: that's a first) that many people know...
Inaugural Downtown Summer Jam to Coincide With Owensboro Hydrofair
When you've been in Owensboro a lot of years, you realize that the city loves to make the riverfront a part of just about every major event. I've often had the discussion with friends and family about how we may even take the mighty Ohio River for granted. Think of all the people in this country who DON'T live on a body of water and what they're missing.
Craving Chicken Wings? We’re Asking Who Has the Best in Kentucky & Indiana
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we're asking which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? Will Mil's Dairy Drive-In come out on top, making it two consecutive years? Take the poll and let us know!. On...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
See Photos From Inside Abandoned Kentucky Tunnel
Located in Kentucky sits a tunnel that was once a very important part of travel, unfortunately, it has since been abandoned, but it's quite the sight!. To know the story of this abandoned tunnel (which is sometimes referred to as Boone Tunnel) we first have to investigate the story of the Brooklyn Bridge. No, not the famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York, this Brooklyn Bridge was located in Kentucky.
The Day Raw Meat Rained Down From the Sky in Kentucky Remains a Mystery
Strange and hard-to-explain weather phenomena are seen and felt all over the world. We tend to think of weird things happening in other countries, never our own country, let alone our state. But, that is exactly what I recently discovered. But, some things in the sky aren't necessarily weather-related at...
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
It Is Legal to Kill a Mole in Indiana, But Here’s Why You May Not Want To
Here's a question for you - Have you ever seen a mole in your yard? I'm sure you've seen the holes or mounds of dirt that they create, but what do they actually look like?. I have never given much thought to moles, you know the kind that live underground. They usually stay hidden underground, unless your puppy dog digs them out of their hole. The past 48 hours have been chaos in my house, and it all began by letting my dog out to potty.
Did You Know Many Wisconsin State Parks Are Pet Friendly?
If you want to take your pet on an outdoor adventure, then hitting a Wisconsin state park is a good option for you. You know how the old saying goes... "dogs are man's best friends." You can update it with "pets are human's best friends." That statement is so true. Our animals are a part of our family. We take care of them and they do the same for us. The relationship between people and their pets has gone to the next level. I remember growing up we would take our dog on a walk or maybe down to the park but that was about it. Nowadays, people will take their pets anywhere and everywhere. That's why it's important to find places that allow animals.
Owensboro Transit System Making Route Changes and Modifications
If you depend on the Owensboro Transit System, you should be aware that bus route changes and modifications are in the works...but it's all for the better. OTS has long operated under a color-coded system; the various routes are classified as red, blue, yellow, violet, brown, orange, green, pink, purple, and white. If you utilize the purple and white routes, understand that they will be discontinued.
10 Reasons People in Southern Indiana and Kentucky Love Their Jobs
We hear a lot about disgruntled workers and all of the things that they hate about their jobs. But what happens if we flip the script and ask people what makes them a gruntled employee?. Is Gruntled a Real Word?. It sounds like I made up the word gruntled, but...
Daviess County Public Schools Hosting Multiple Back-to-School Events
It's just July, but you can feel it in the air; it's almost time for kids to head back to school. I have no kids, so it's probably odd that I get jazzed about this time of year. But it's NOT odd when you learn that it's because it's a signal that fall is not far behind.
