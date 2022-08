Arthur Smith FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 27: Head coach Arthur Smith of Atlanta Falcons speaks to media following a training camp practice on July 27, 2022 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Falcons and second year head coach Arthur Smith opened training camp Wednesday at Flowery Branch.

This year marks the first time since 2007 the team has opened camp without quarterback Matt Ryan, who was traded to the Colts during the off-season.

The Falcons open the regular season September 11 at home against the Saints.

