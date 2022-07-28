Overnight shooting in Newburgh leaves one person dead (video)

At 6:50 PM on Saturday, July 30th the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a basement fire at 517 South Street. Crews arrived at 6:53 PM to find a heavy volume of smoke and fire coming from the basement/first floor of the building. As crews began searching and establishing that everyone was out of the house, two members stretched hose lines in to begin extinguishing the fire. Fire conditions continued to worsen and a second hose line was stretched to the second floor.

