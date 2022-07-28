Overnight shooting in Newburgh leaves one person dead (video)

midhudsonnews.com
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Copake
COPAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the driver of a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Investigators say back on July 31, just before 11:00, the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a left to travel westbound on County Route 7A, when they turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man arrested in Wallkill with gun
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 41-year-old Newburgh man has been arrested by Wallkill Town Police for possession of a gun. At about 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Police Officer Kenneth Anderson responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of East Main Street and Carpenter Avenue.
Woman found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at high-end LI apartment building
A woman was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds during a wellness check at a high-end apartment building on Long Island over the weekend, Nassau County police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Joyriding teens shoot Orthodox Jewish residents in Monsey with gel projectile
MONSEY – Ramapo Town Police detectives, with the aid of a Chaverim Rockland member, were able to track down and arrest a 16-year-old Spring Valley youth who was out for a joy ride with friends and shot an Orthodox Jewish man in the face with a gel projectile. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash – parkway closed
EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon is believed to involve a fatality. Both southbound lanes of the Taconic are closed to traffic as of 2:15 p.m. A vehicle is said to have...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police: Saugerties man threatened motel worker with knife
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a motel worker with a knife. The Saugerties Police Department said Spencer Lane, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.
Police: Saugerties man pulls gun on delivery driver
A Saugerties man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Domino's pizza delivery driver. The Saugerties Police Department said Ralph Carpino lll, 45, was arrested at his home after the incident.
Grandfather Of 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Copake
A Hudson Valley family already grappling with their 6-year-old daughter’s cancer diagnosis has been jolted by a new tragedy. Dutchess County resident Michael Manetta, age 54, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Sunday, July 31, New York State Police said. A preliminary investigation found that...
Huguenot Woman Hit With 31 Tickets After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman who allegedly refused to stop for state police was issued 31 traffic tickets including one for driving impaired. The incident took place in Orange County in the hamlet of Deerpark, around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to state police, troopers spotted a 2020 Ford...
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Town Of Poughkeepsie Girl Who's Been Missing Since April
Police issued an alert about a 16-year-old Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since April. In Dutchess County, The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, said in an announcement on Friday, July 29, that Aaliyah Jennings went missing on Monday, April 4. Aaliyah is described as being 5-foot-3 and 185...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with pulling gun on pizza deliveryman
SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man who thought a Domino’s pizza deliveryman was bringing a pie that he didn’t order, has been charged by Saugerties Police with pulling a loaded gun on the driver. Ralph Carpino, 45, of 106 Josephs Drive said he had not ordered...
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Fire at 517 South Street
At 6:50 PM on Saturday, July 30th the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a basement fire at 517 South Street. Crews arrived at 6:53 PM to find a heavy volume of smoke and fire coming from the basement/first floor of the building. As crews began searching and establishing that everyone was out of the house, two members stretched hose lines in to begin extinguishing the fire. Fire conditions continued to worsen and a second hose line was stretched to the second floor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Newburgh men arrested for illegal possession of firearms
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh at around 11 p.m. on July 29 resulted in two arrests for illegal gun possession. Two passengers tried to flee but where apprehended by State Police and a search of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz they were in yielded a .357 Magnum revolver and a .380 semi-automatic pistol.
Saugerties man arrested for allegedly stealing van
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility van. The Saugerties Police Department said Jeffrey Traver, 39, was arrested on July 31.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Poughkeepsie man arrested after short pursuit
Poughkeepsie, New York – On July 27, 2022, the New York State Police in conjunction with the town of Poughkeepsie and City of Poughkeepsie Police Departments arrested Gordon J. Smith, age 58, of Poughkeepsie, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony.
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
