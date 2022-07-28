Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

mix949.com
Related
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location
Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
Stearns County Fair Continues Through Sunday (PHOTOS)
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend. Friday is Child Care Provider day, with discounts on rides for daycare providers and free foods for the kids, and both Friday and Saturday are children's days. For a list of events, click here. In honor of children's days,...
What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Disaster Recovery Loans Available to Minnesota Storm Victims
UNDATED -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to victims of two separate storm events in central Minnesota this summer. Businesses and residents in Douglas County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29th and 30th will be able to apply for the loans to cover property damage, economic injury, and personal property replacement. The SBA says the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd are also eligible.
You Can Order this Giant Crab at the Waite Park Home Depot
Ok, I'm into making your lawn, garden, home, whatever looking as good and interesting as you possibly can. And it is also sometimes a good idea to have some sort of conversation piece involved. But this giant crab? In Minnesota? And for over $1500???. Hard pass. But if it is...
A&W in Albany and Richmond Giving Out Free Root Beer Floats
Who doesn't love a root beer float on a hot summer day? A&W restaurants in Albany and Richmond totally get that, and to celebrate Root Beer Float Day, they are giving away free floats. August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. This year, we're celebrating Root Beer Float Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting
NEW LONDON -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public meeting on the Highway 23 South Gap project. It is a four-lane expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London and is the final phase of the project The South Gap will be completed in 2023.
20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London
NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London. On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case. According to the...
Sartell Police Issue Statement on Fake Facebook Post
SARTELL -- The Sartell Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. They say the post has been passed around several local garage sale sites. Sartell Police Department is not looking for either of these people. They also encourage people to verify...
Cheers! New Brewery Coming To Central Minnesota
Watch the video below to watch the transformation of this empty space into the all-new beautifully renovated Sunken Ship Brewing. This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream. 5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold Spring Hometown Pride Days Kick Off This Week
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring's annual city celebration kicks off this week. Hometown Pride Days starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. On Thursday there is a Friends of the Library book sale from noon until 7:00 p.m. along with city-wide garage sales. Friday's featured events include the kid's zone, bingo,...
Law Enforcement, Local Comedian Partner for Community Event
ST. CLOUD -- Enjoy a night of fun with local law enforcement Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is partnering with local comedian Adrian Washington for 2nd Annual Community Floats event. The evening includes an up close look at multiple squad cars and fire trucks, yard games, face painting and...
2 Tall Tavern in Cushing Hosting ‘Sexy Fat Man Car Wash’ August 13th
This might take the cake as the most unique fundraiser that has been set up for victims of the Randall flood that happened back in June. 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing is hosting a car wash fundraiser, but doing it in their own fun and unique way. Instead of the usual women in wet shirts and bikinis, they are having what they call a "Sexy Fat Man Car Wash":
Marty, Minnesota in Pictures [GALLERY]
The town of Marty, Minnesota in southeastern Stearns County has many attractions. Take a look below.
Long Prairie Winery Celebrating 5 Years in Business July 30th
Dragon Willow Winery in Long Prairie is celebrating five years in business with an open house on July 30th. Here is a small sample of what they'll have going on during the event:. Drink Specials (Buy One Get One Free Wine Tastings, 10% of all Off Sale Bottles) Live Music...
New LED Video Screens to Enhance Ledge Concert Experience
WAITE PARK -- If you're heading out to The Ledge Amphitheater for a concert this weekend you will probably notice something new on stage. This is the first week the venue will feature two LED video screens. Each screen is 15 by 10' in size and will sit on each side of the stage.
No, Your Dog Doesn’t Need A Leash [OPINION]
Yes, Sartell has a leash law when it comes to walking dogs. You don't need to worry though, your dog is different and cool and smart and the rules don't apply to you. Sure, if I want to take my dog for a walk I am supposed to leash my dog and even-gasp-clean up after him when he poops. Not you, though, your dog's poop decomposes faster than mine so you can just leave it right there on the lawn.
New Book Features the Life of St. Cloud’s John Egbers
ST. CLOUD -- It was a little over four years ago now that St. Cloud native John Egbers was hit by a car in Kansas while participating in a cross-country Trans Am Bike Race. He died from the injuries he suffered in the crash three weeks later. Now, a new...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0