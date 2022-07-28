Holy Family University Announces 2022-2023 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule

montco.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Coordinator of Co-curricular Programs. This position will coordinate events, conduct programs, and plan student activities designed for...
Valley Forge Sports Teams with Eastern Youth Soccer for 2023 Event, a $4.8M Score for the Economy
Montgomery County commissioner Ken Lawrence (3rd from left) attended the announcement of a major soccer tournament coming to Montgomery County next year. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), Valley Forge Sports, and Eastern Youth Soccer are collaborating on one of the largest youth sporting events to ever be brought to the county: the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup.
Montgomery County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University
Image via Holy Family University. Anne Prisco, the president of Holy Family University, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Brooklyn and how being the daughter of a first-generation immigrant has shaped her life. Her love for Home Economics took her to the University of Arizona on a scholarship, but after college, she returned to New York City and found her way to a career in higher education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MCCC Program Honored Nationally for ‘Transforming Pathways and Redefining Futures’ for Students
MCCC’s Gateway to College program — which helps students reengage with their educations to concurrently achieve a high-school diploma and launch a postsecondary career — has again earned national recognition, its fourth in as many years.
14-Year-Old Narberth Student Recognized for Compelling Podcast in New York Times Competition
Zoe Goodbinder, Narberth, has been recognized by The New York Times for her podcast. Goodbinder, 14, attends Welsh Valley Middle School. Her entry, “School Safety,” received a runners-up nod in the Times’ 2022 student podcast competition. Her commentary caught the judge’s attention among 1,600 entries. Goodbinder’s...
Princeton Professor and Glenside Resident Enlightens Others about the South, the ‘Soul of a Nation’
Imani Perry, now of Glenside, was born in Alabama and then moved to Massachusetts. That change that gave her an “external view of the place that was home to me,” she said. Robin Rose Parker explained how that impact shaped Perry in The Washington Post. Perry, a professor...
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s 3-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria CiaoImage via General Recreation, Inc. Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County.
Souderton Nonprofit Dedicated to Inclusivity Awareness Receives Donation from Pa. Tourism Office
Image via Souderton Area for All. Souderton Area for All (SAFA), a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to spreading inclusivity awareness, recently received funding from the Pa. Tourism Office. Jon Campisicovered the recognition in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Fall Expo to Kindle Career Fires among Montgomery County Students as Next-Gen Employees
The Sept. 27 Careers of Tomorrow Expo connects area students with places of possible employment. The Oct. 25 Careers of Tomorrow Expo is an opportunity for students in late middle- and high school to explore 100 of the many career paths that lie before them. Best, local business entities seeking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Montco Retailers Included in National Publication’s Wrap-up of Latest Pet Trends
Reporter Ethan D. Mizer of Pet Product News, the N.Y. industry resource on animal-associated retail trends, included two Montgomery County observations from those in the know in its summation of trending market activity. The report on aquarium sales described the sharp incline in sales of nano-aquariums, small-scale watery habitats that...
National Industry Publication Finds Blue Bell Supermarket Manager to Be Top Shelf
Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant has won a prestigious recognition from an industry publication. There are grocery lists, and then there are grocery leadership lists. Progressive Grocer magazine — a national publication — has chosen Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant among its 2022 Top Women in Grocery.
1830 Map — One of the Earliest Printings of Montgomery County on Paper — Gets New Home in Pennsburg
An 1830 Montgomery County map has been acquired by the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center for display in Pennsburg this fall. Joe Zlomek unrolled this story at The Sanatoga Post. The document is estimated to be one of the earliest printed maps of the county. The Schwenkfelder Library acquired it...
Coppa Rage, with Key Montco Players, Is the First Area Youth Soccer Club with National Title Since 1967
Montgomery County athletes were key in the recent 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship. Coppa Rage, the victors, becomes the first Phila.-area players to take that title since 1976, reports Andrew Robinson for PR PrepLive. In the final, rising junior Emma Levin (Hatboro-Horsham H.S) scored just 35 seconds into the...
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug.Image via iStock. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
Cutloose Cares, New Norristown Outreach, Having Purchased School Supplies, Needs Stuffers to Pack Them
Cutloose Cares, a Norristown outreach for struggling families, needs a few good hands. The organization — which is only a few months old — is dedicated to helping disadvantaged residents in the area, providing them with a pathway to health and well-being. One of its inaugural projects is...
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book. Habel and her beachgoing...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0