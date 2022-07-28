The Weekender: Bonnie Raitt, Mary Poppins and More!

mix949.com
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
A-Maze-ing! The ‘Worlds Largest Corn Maze’ Is 20 Minutes From Saint Cloud!
If you are looking into finding a corn maze and pumpkin patch for this fall, let's face it we are only a few weeks away from the State Fair and Labor Day! You won't have to look for long to find the 'World's Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch' you can find it just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley!
COP House Plans Event For National Night Out
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Community Outpost, or COP house, is planning an event for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:00 until 8:00, stop by the COP house (600 13th Street South) for free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and more. St. Cloud first responder...
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
There is a Ditch in Central MN Filled with Painted Duck Decoys
If you have driven through the McGrath area on your way to the lake in the past few years, you may have noticed something colorful in the ditch of Highway 65. Back in 2017, Joanne Ledin and her boyfriend Jeff Sutton were traveling to their cabin, and Joanne kept mistaking a log in a ditch pond for a turtle. Jeff had the idea to paint a duck decoy and tie it to the log so she would remember it wasn't a turtle.
Annual Art Fair in the Gardens (PHOTOS)
ST. CLOUD -- Every summer, Munsinger and Clemens Gardens hosts an Art fair in the Garden. This year's event was Thursday. We were there, did we find you?
Looks Like August is Coming In Hot
UNDATED -- Get out and enjoy the pleasant weather expected this week, because the changing of the calendar to August also looks to bring the return of above normal temperatures. Normal highs for St. Cloud this time of the year are 82 degrees. The normal lows are 59 degrees. This...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Free Dental Event in St. Cloud This Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- As many as 2,000 people will get dental care this weekend at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The Minnesota Mission of Mercy dental event will provide free dental services to children and adults who are uninsured or not able to access dental care. With the help...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Need Money? 1300 Positions to be Filled at the MN State Fair
Here we are at (almost) the end of Summer when we start hearing about the Great Minnesota Get-Together otherwise known as the State Fair. And they are hiring. They are looking to add about 1300 people to help out in various spots throughout the fair. If you are looking to...
Just Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD -- We had just over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .74 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We've now had 2.20 inches of rain in St. Cloud so far in the month of July. That's .86 inches below normal for the month.
Minneapolis: Twin Cities Restaurateur Offered A Restaurant For 1¢ Says No
Yesterday before the US House Committee on Financial Affairs, Minnesota Restauranteur Brian Ingram spoke about his experiences running restaurants in the Twin Cities, specifically Minneapolis from both before the pandemic and George Floyd's death and to the present. Ingram starts off praising the community for all of their support but quickly tosses the City of Minneapolis under the bus so to speak by calling it a 'ghost town' and stating that he was offered a restaurant recently in Minneapolis for 'one penny' and he flatly turned it down, based on his past experiences of owning businesses their.
Freshwater Jellyfish Caught on Camera in a Minnesota Lake
There's a lot of things living in Minnesota's lakes. Hundreds of varieties of fish, plants, amphibians, reptiles and more all call our 10,000 lakes home. But did you know that there are also jellyfish in some Minnesota lakes?. The Minnesota Fishing page is run by the Minnesota Department of Natural...
Minnesota’s Most Exciting Summer Night Watch Is About To Happen
There is something amazing about laying out on a blanket in the middle of a Minnesota summer, out in the yard, just staring up at the amazing nighttime sky and viewing the beauty of the stars, the moon, the galaxies, The Milky Way, and if you're lucky, seeing a shooting star.
District 742 Accepts Historic Donation
ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
St. Cloud Bus Operators Earn Top Ten Finishes at State Roadeo
AUSTIN -- St. Cloud bus drivers placed among the very best in the state last week. The annual Statewide Bus Roadeo was held by the Minnesota Public Transit Association in Austin on July 16th. More than 30 large and small bus operators competed including five St. Cloud Metro Bus employees....
“What Happens Here?” asked on Twitter, Minnesotans Respond
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
Slight Chance for Storms in Southwestern Minnesota
UNDATED -- A weak cold front will swing through the region Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary with a few becoming strong to severe over Southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible, but are not expected to sensibly help the...
