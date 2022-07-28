Waco Surf undergoes changes with new owners

wacotrib.com
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
WacoTrib.com
Filmmaking in Waco more parts than panorama
Filmmaking in Waco has been an emphasis in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival since its beginning six years ago and was underlined this year. Several Waco filmmakers, writers and musicians had entries and special posters boasting “Waco Is Made For Movies” were commissioned. For the first...
KWTX
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
momcollective.com
The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids
About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
fox44news.com
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches
Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10. The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Waco, TX USA
We are visiting Waco from Trussville, Alabama. We are actually on the way to pick up our son who has been interning in Austin, TX all summer so we had to stop in Waco! We went to see Baylor University and found the bear habitat. Sadly the bear was indoors but I looked down and saw this quilted heart 💚. It was actually on the ground near a spot where people were placing flowers for one of the bears, Joy, who had passed away. My family gave me a hard time but i said “the heart says whoever found it was meant to have it” sooooo I kept it. It gave me a good smile after a long hot day at the Silos!
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Step Up & Scale Down starting Tuesday
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, with a session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Cost for the 12-week program is $25, which includes all course...
WacoTrib.com
Bit by bit: Waco in films more like pieces in mosaic
Movie fans hoping for a major feature film shoot in Waco recently had their spirits, if not eyebrows, raised with news of planned film “K-Pop: Lost In America.” The film project has stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton attached and concerns a Korean boy band stranded in Waco days before their American debut in New York City.
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Foster Village shoe drive underway
Killeen-born astronaut retires after 22 years at NASA
Killeen-born astronaut Shane Kimbrough officially retired from NASA on Sunday, marking an end to his 22-year career with the agency.
fox44news.com
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Open First Dog Park in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX) – Today, Raising Cane’s kicked off construction of its first dog park in Texas with a groundbreaking ceremony, including Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey and other local officials. Named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has long been committed to...
KWTX
Pet of the Week for July 29: Guppy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, July 29th, is Guppy!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
coveleaderpress.com
GRK hosts area event for Habitat for Humanity
The cities of Central Texas banded together Tuesday to support a great cause—Habitat for Humanity—and the possibility to win an awesome truck. Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity (FHAHFH) teamed up with Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) for Tuesday’s Cross-Town Handshake event. Habitat for Humanity invited out the Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple, Salado, Georgetown, Innovation Black, Hispanic-American, McGregor, and Lampasas County Chambers of Commerce to attend the event. Other organizations attended the event as well. The event began at 11 a.m. and invited everyone in attendance to meet and mingle to learn about what everyone else had to offer each other. They, of course, encouraged participants to purchase raffle tickets and share information about the raffle online. Towards the end of the event, they held a door prize raffle with prizes that had been previously donated.
WacoTrib.com
Observatory outside Clifton offers free monthly glimpse into the night sky
A group of about 30 stargazers gathered under the dome of the observatory. Conversation dropped to a low murmur as the telescope rotated to face the western sky. And then, as the overhead doors moved back to reveal a sliver of sky and a few bright stars, a hush descended.
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
WacoTrib.com
Waco experts see less-severe COVID-19 wave on rise; Limits remain on data
The pace of new COVID-19 cases is picking up again in the Waco area, and the dashboard the public and media have relied on for more than two years of the pandemic indicates 11 local deaths for July, the most since the tail end of the omicron winter wave. However,...
fox44news.com
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
