Labor Day staple: Westfest celebrates Czech heritage

Filmmaking in Waco more parts than panorama
Filmmaking in Waco has been an emphasis in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival since its beginning six years ago and was underlined this year. Several Waco filmmakers, writers and musicians had entries and special posters boasting “Waco Is Made For Movies” were commissioned. For the first...
Bit by bit: Waco in films more like pieces in mosaic
Movie fans hoping for a major feature film shoot in Waco recently had their spirits, if not eyebrows, raised with news of planned film “K-Pop: Lost In America.” The film project has stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton attached and concerns a Korean boy band stranded in Waco days before their American debut in New York City.
Waco-area news briefs: Foster Village shoe drive underway
Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10. The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Observatory outside Clifton offers free monthly glimpse into the night sky
A group of about 30 stargazers gathered under the dome of the observatory. Conversation dropped to a low murmur as the telescope rotated to face the western sky. And then, as the overhead doors moved back to reveal a sliver of sky and a few bright stars, a hush descended.
Waco-area news briefs: Step Up & Scale Down starting Tuesday
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, with a session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Cost for the 12-week program is $25, which includes all course...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
LETTERS: Time for Waco's Andy Cooper to enter Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Finally. Finally. We were delighted to see Negro League legend Buck O’Neil elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. And we appreciated the Tribune-Herald’s excellent coverage of the event. There is another player with a deep connection to Buck O’Neil who is already in the Hall...
‘Thirsty and hungry to get back’ — Centex teams bring energy to opening day
Isn’t it nice when the first of the month aligns with the first day of practice? It’s like starting an Advent calendar, but for football. And coming off a season that ended with the ultimate treat, first-year head coach Tyler Beatty said the China Spring Cougars were buzzing to get back to the field.
Veterans’ Voices: Elja Kampfhenkel
Sometimes you just know when something is right for you. Waco resident Elja Kampfhenkel knew. Born in Bangkok, Thailand, he moved to Texas at age 3 and then grew up in Marlin, graduating from high school there in May 1991. Kampfhenkel knew the U.S. Navy was not for him, as...
Stargazing at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton
Dan Doyle of the Central Texas Astronomical Society talks about the monthly open houses at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton, northwest of Waco. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/scanning-the-heavens-and-looking-for-exoplanets/article_081fe3f0-0c63-11ed-9f09-e37c5293e3af.html.
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
Time to get cracking: Central Texas teams all set for opening practices
High school football season is inching ever closer, and schools around Central Texas will officially begin practicing this week. Teams in Classes 4A and below, along with Midway, which didn’t hold spring drills, will get the ball rolling on Monday. With 19 seniors bidding farewell after a stellar season...
Mike Copeland: Dave Campbell Award; Big Frog franchising; Student-athlete endorsements; Sales tax holiday
Someone on Aug. 23 will receive the Dave Campbell Award, named for the legendary sportswriter who founded Texas Football magazine. Campbell died in December at age 96, following a brief illness. Friday is the deadline to nominate someone. A submission form is available on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce...
Baylor basketball to play Pac-12 at Dallas showcase
The Baylor women’s and men’s basketball teams will play in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. The Baylor women will face Arizona at 6:30 p.m. while the men will play Washington...
McCoy’s Building Supply Closes Its Doors Aug. 31
McCoy’s Building Supply, a longtime retailer in the Corsicana community, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The announcement came yesterday via a post on its Facebook page. The update states:. “Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to...
Property appraisals see sharp increase in McLennan County
New certified property rolls from the McLennan County Appraisal District show something most owners are already well aware of: a stark increase in property values throughout McLennan County. Since the numbers came out a week ago, taxing entities have been calculating their 2023 property tax rates. McLennan County Commissioners on...
Waco council to discuss local version of Grace Act, abortion law enforcement
A new pro choice group is asking Waco officials to instruct local law enforcement to make enforcing state abortion laws their lowest priority, a possibility the Waco City Council plans to discuss at a future meeting. Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer said she knew she was breaking with precedent...
Baylor's Colbert advances through prelims at Under-20 world meet
CALI, Colombia — Baylor freshman Laurenz Colbert got off to a nice start at the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships on Monday. Colbert finished second in his preliminary 100-meter heat in a time of 10.39, into a rather stiff headwind. His time was the 13th best of the day, and fast enough to qualify to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Texas - One person was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office found the victims at a house on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Friday. One of the wounded is in...
Novosad reaffirms commitment to Baylor
Highly recruited Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday night. On his Twitter account, Novosad wrote: "100 percent locked in. Let's go Waco." Since he committed to Baylor last December, the four-star quarterback's stock has risen as he's been offered scholarships by Texas A&M, Notre...
