ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAnG9_0gvxqXaK00

Today on The MarketBest Podcast Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers his views on portfolio management during the downturn, with some very practical steps to allocate your money and invest for tax advantages. Investors and traders sometimes overlook the tax consequences of their decisions, but tax strategies - or lack thereof - can make a significant difference in your bottom line. A bear market is a great time to review your holdings and optimize your account to preserve capital and take advantage of tax strategies.
-Why Clark says investors should remain calm through the bear market
-How investors can manage their holdings right now to realize losses for tax purposes
-How to do a Roth IRA conversion, paying taxes in a year when the market is down, and have a tax advantage going forward
-Why Clark advises using dollar-cost average to get a discount on funding your retirement account
-Why it’s unlikely you can call the bottom of the market
-The two biggest mistakes individual investors make
-How Clark views fixed-income investing in this market
-Why Clark likes dividend-paying stocks
-An alternative way to invest in crypto
-Pros and cons about using mutual funds
-How to handle individual stocks for appreciation as well as tax management
-How does Clark approach portfolio diversification? What types of vehicles does he suggest using within a portfolio?
-How to plan for a retirement that may last 20 or 30 years- so you can maintain purchasing power and avoid running out of money in your golden years
-What inflation rate and real rate of return should retirement investors be using right now? How can you do that calculation?
kendallcapital.com
https://www.marketbeat.com/all-access/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portfolio Management#Retirement Savings#Stock#Mutual Fund#Marketbest#Kendall Capital
Benzinga

Fear Among US Investors Is Increasing, Here's Why

The overall fear level increased in the US stock markets, after the Wall Street settled slightly lower on Monday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday following a volatile trading session on Monday, after recording a biggest monthly surge in two years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy