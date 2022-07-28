Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

1037theloon.com
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Lane Closures Planned for Highway 55
ANNANDALE -- Road work on Highway 55 begins Monday. Crews will be resurfacing 14 miles of Highway 55 and repairing and replacing underground pipes. The work will create lane closures and traffic delays for motorists. Crews will be on-site from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until the project is...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton
ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday. The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary...
These Central Minnesota Sunflowers Are Ready For You To Check Out This Week
If you are looking for a splash of color this week, look no further than the Pierz area as Smude Sunflowers posted late last week that one of their fields of sunflowers is ready to bloom this week, and that might be just the thing you need to brighten your day/week.
Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair
When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022. Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.
Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County
AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok. After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother...
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Stearns County Fair Is This Week
SAUK CENTER -- The summer fair season has arrived in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Fair opens Wednesday to celebrate its 120th year. The opening ceremonies happen around the flagpole at 11:00, followed by a full day of 4-H, FFA and open class livestock judging. The Crescent City Carnival opens...
Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival in Hutchinson August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
Cold Spring City Administrator Announces Resignation
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy has announced her resignation. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council approved Murphy's letter of resignation. Her last day will be August 25th. Murphy has been the city administrator for the last six years. She says the council plans to...
Senior Citizens Day Today at Stearns County Fair
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Wednesday, 4-H awards were given out in more than 50 categories from Quilting to Filmmaking. The entries will be on display at the exhibit building through Sunday afternoon. For a list of the winners, click here.
Gilman Days Taking Place this Weekend
GILMAN -- It's Gilman Days this weekend. They have street dances Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening. A craft sale is on main street (Saturday. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with cash bingo after the parade. They have a tractor pull on Sunday at noon. LOOK: See how...
A&W in Albany and Richmond Giving Out Free Root Beer Floats
Who doesn't love a root beer float on a hot summer day? A&W restaurants in Albany and Richmond totally get that, and to celebrate Root Beer Float Day, they are giving away free floats. August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. This year, we're celebrating Root Beer Float Day...
20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London
NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London. On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case. According to the...
Local Gardener Offering Up FREE Vegetables To Those In Need
If you live up in the Royalton area and are looking for some fresh produce, you might not have to look any further than one community member's garden. Papa's Garden, tended by Meagan Haugeto, is a no-cost garden that helps feed the community of Royalton. Papa's Garden got its start...
