State Parks Exploring Policies For E-Bikes

No Injuries In Middlesex Township
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred last week in Middlesex Township. According to State Police, a 79-year-old Butler man was traveling north on Route 8 just after midnight on Friday (July 29th) when they allegedly struck a generator and a panel sign that were in the center turning lane.
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
Lottery officials have announced that at least one person will be the winner of the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history following Friday’s drawing. One winning ticket was sold this week in Illinois, which matched all of the numbers drawn on Friday. Going into Friday’s drawing, the jackpot was...
