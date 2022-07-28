Chester County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University

vista.today
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice. The ban was originally stalled when the Republican-led state legislature...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union Supports Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference; Registration Open Now
Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union. Registration is open now for the 10th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
West Chester University Hosts Area High Schoolers on Autism Spectrum to Help Prepare Them for College Life
Image via West Chester University. Rising high school junior and senior students on the autism spectrum are getting ready for college life through four weeklong, on-campus, overnight experiences that are being held at West Chester University.
Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation to Host Charity Polo Match with Proceeds Benefitting Local Nonprofits
The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, National Association, has announced its inaugural Charity Polo Match to benefit nonprofits in its service areas of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla.
President of Chester County’s Chamber of Business, Industry Lands on PA Forty Under 40 List
Laura Manion, president of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry, made the statewide list of forty individuals under the age of 40 who are considered change-makers that share a common drive to improve the lives of fellow Pennsylvanians through their work and words, according to a report by Pennsylvania’s City & State.
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
West Chester Borough Council Throws Full Support Behind Proposal to Restore SEPTA Passenger Rail Line
West Chester Borough Council has thrown its full support behind the proposal to restore SEPTA’s passenger rail service connecting the borough to Philadelphia, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The borough council voted to approve a resolution that allows the Railroad Restoration Committee to start seeking funding that would help...
Chester County History Center’s Calendar Boasts Jam-Packed August
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in August that are sure to inform and fascinate participants:. County Government Records in Genealogical Research. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 12 PM. “My ancestors were from Chester County, what records do you have?” “Do you have birth records?” “When...
Nature-Themed Work by 20th-Century American Modernist Coming to Brandywine River Museum of Art
After it makes its debut at Norton Museum of Art in Florida this fall, a new exhibition of nature-themed work by the 20th-century American modernist Joseph Stella will be making its way to Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, according to a staff report from the Palm Beach Daily News.
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. She was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Two Chester County Attractions, One ‘Rush-Hour Birth’ Make Online Magazine’s Best of Philly 2022 List
Two Chester County attractions and one rush-hour birth have found their place on this year’s Best of Philly list published by the Philadelphia Magazine. ChesLen Preserve in Coatesville took the crown as the best kid-friendly hiking trail. The area, which is also pet-friendly, offers much more in addition to its nine miles of unpaved trails, including the all-time favorite, Ollie Owl’s playground.
Check Out Which Local Hospitals Are Among Best in Region
Two Chester County hospitals have been included among the seventeen best hospitals in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The hospitals were ranked based on measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care,...
As Award-Winning Construction Company, West Chester-Based Pancoast & Clifford’s Fingerprints All Over Region
Chris Clifford, left, and Frank Pancoast at the construction site of River House at Odette's, a new luxury hotel in New Hope. As a general contracting and construction management company that employs more than 25 professionals, maintains a network of skilled subcontractors, and regularly generates more than $25 million in annual revenue, Pancoast & Clifford’s fingerprints are all over Greater Philadelphia.
1850s Conversation Starter Sits on the Walls of Newly Opened Cafe in West Chester
The owners of the newly opened Turk’s Head Café on Church Street were happy to discover that the circa-1850s map of West Chester adorning one of the establishment’s walls has proven to be a great conversation starter, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. “We enjoy...
West Chester-Based Tech Company Helps to Grow Local Healthcare Businesses
When it’s time to ask for help with your mental or physical health, many people don’t know where to start. There are hundreds of similar businesses, all claiming they are the best. With a plethora of healthcare options to choose from, local technology consulting company, IT Edge, is helping local healthcare professionals make their message heard through the noise.
Brave Corgi Survives for Days After Being Shot in Head, Finds Refuge at Animal Rescue in Phoenixville
Brave little corgi Arthur managed to survive for days on his own after being shot in the head before finding refuge and care at the Pennsylvania SPCA affiliate Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville, writes Stephanie Farr for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pooch was found on a family farm in...
Separated Siblings Meet for Bittersweet Reunion of Long-Fractured Family
Image via Limerick Garden of Memories. Once made up of nine family members, the Cappetta siblings were separated by the state after their father died and their mother had been unable to care for them. Yet, a bittersweet reunion of two siblings partly overcame decades of familial separation, writes Jo Ciavaglia for the Bucks County Courier Times.
New York Times: A Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case
Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police officials announcing the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler. A murder case spanning 40 years was closed July 18 when an arrest was made in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler based on DNA evidence found on a coffee cup discarded by the suspect at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Eduardo Medina for The New York Times.
