MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Farmers' markets, Sprite bottles, another Prime Day possible

 4 days ago
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber

A bear got into a home in West Hartford. Video was shared by Christine Vannies. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 3 hours ago. The humidity returns, plus there's a chance for more...
MORRIS, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadline for child tax rebate ends tonight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Time is running out to file for the child tax rebate. If you have kids under 18 and claimed at least one of them as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return, you could be eligible for up to 750 dollars, but you only have until midnight tonight.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 19 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
WATERBURY, CT
#Sprite#Amazon Prime Day#Rebates#Drs#The Tax Clinic
Eyewitness News

iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford

Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway. According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there. Reports say the car was stabilized so it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A Simsbury food drive is doing something unique for the community

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company. They are called the Auxiliary, a support team. Some are firefighter wives and others are just people who want to help. Bonnie and Steph are...
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east. Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies following moped accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven. According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped. Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT

