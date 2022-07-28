MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Farmers' markets, Sprite bottles, another Prime Day possible

www.wfsb.com
Related
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A bear got into a home in West Hartford. Video was shared by Christine Vannies. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 3 hours ago. The humidity returns, plus there's a chance for more...
Eyewitness News
Deadline for child tax rebate ends tonight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Time is running out to file for the child tax rebate. If you have kids under 18 and claimed at least one of them as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return, you could be eligible for up to 750 dollars, but you only have until midnight tonight.
Eyewitness News
Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 19 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
The Savin Rock Festival in West Haven is something people look forward to all year long.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Eyewitness News
Bear helps itself to a meal in the kitchen of a West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple in West Hartford said they were surprised to find a black bear helping itself to a meal in their kitchen. Christine Vannie shared video of the encounter with Channel 3. Her post on social media went viral within the West Hartford community over...
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Eyewitness News
New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway. According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there. Reports say the car was stabilized so it...
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Eyewitness News
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
Eyewitness News
A Simsbury food drive is doing something unique for the community
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company. They are called the Auxiliary, a support team. Some are firefighter wives and others are just people who want to help. Bonnie and Steph are...
Eyewitness News
State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just...
Eyewitness News
Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east. Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle...
Eyewitness News
Man dies following moped accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven. According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped. Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Eyewitness News
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury. According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17. Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area...
Comments / 0