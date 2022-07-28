ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State agency targets Wynwood restaurant over drag shows

By Najahe Sherman
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI - The R House restaurant in Wynwood is the target of a state complaint filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration. The state alleges that the restaurant's drag shows expose minors to sexually explicit conduct.

﻿ At the center of the controversy are videos and images of children at the drag shows. The DeSantis administration filed a state complaint against R House on Tuesday saying the weekend Drag Show Brunches expose minors to "sexually explicit drag shows."

"Having kids involved in this is wrong. That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida and it's a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people," said DeSantis.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation started an investigation. R House has 21 days to respond. It could lose its liquor license if judged to be in violation of local laws and codes. That could put R House out of business.

Some mothers told CBS4 they don't agree with the move.

"If the mother is permitting to see the show, I think it's very good because of diversity," said Maria Hernandez.

"I think it's up to the parent. I don't think it's up to the governor to tell people how to parent their children," said Alexis Walker.

R House ownership would not comment on the investigation but did provide a statement to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald which read in part, "We are aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, through our attorney, to resolve the situation."

