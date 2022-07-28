Sedalia Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

awesome923.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 1, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of July 25th, Officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, 3909 West 9th Street, for a report of theft. On arrival, Officers met with the caller, who stated that someone had stolen a duvet cover and a television out of one of the rooms. The caller was able to provide security footage of the incident, and the suspect was identified. Heather Nicole Reyes, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested for Stealing from a Building and Burglary in the 2nd Degree.
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced for police chase involving drugs
A Pettis County man pleads guilty in a case involving drugs, a high-speed police chase, and two women jumping from his truck. Devon Stout, of Sedalia, pleaded down last week to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his plea, a charge of kidnapping was dropped. Stout was sentenced to two years on the resisting arrest charge and three years for the drug charge.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Sioux City Journal
Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female. According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Man’s death on Cypress Avenue from apparent trauma ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement continued to work on identifying a man Monday after he was found dead Saturday morning in east Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the area of Independence and Cypress avenues just after 8 a.m. and found a man inside a car, suffering from apparent trauma.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site
Two men that allegedly stole $80,000 worth of tools and other items from the Missouri River Bridge Construction site on June 1 are now in the custody of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office. The post Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0