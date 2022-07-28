Sedalia Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of July 25th, Officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, 3909 West 9th Street, for a report of theft. On arrival, Officers met with the caller, who stated that someone had stolen a duvet cover and a television out of one of the rooms. The caller was able to provide security footage of the incident, and the suspect was identified. Heather Nicole Reyes, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested for Stealing from a Building and Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO