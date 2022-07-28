Delaware County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University

delco.today
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers. The magazine pointed out the sticker shock felt the first time you tried to...
N.C. Wyeth Washington Painting for Sale by College Amid Protest
N.C. Wyeth's Washington painting at Thomas Edison State University.Image via Thomas Edison State University. A decision by Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey to sell the NC Wyeth’s famous painting of George Washington’s visit to Trenton in 1789 has generated protest from the Trenton Historical Society, writes Isaac Avilucea for The Trentonian.
Delco Woman Casts for New Career, Pulls in Fish Nets
Delaware County native Tina Lewis left behind the security of her 15 years with AmerisourceBergen to enter uncharted waters—designing fish nets, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Last August, Lewis went full time with her fishing net business Wayward Trading Post. Wayward operates in Frankford but Lewis wants...
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
SAP in Newtown Square Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women
SAP’s US headquarters in Newtown Square was among 14 Philadelphia-area companies chosen by Forbes to place in the top 50 companies nationwide as among the best workplaces for women, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. SAP came in 9th on the list locally, joining AstraZeneca in Wilmington at...
Delaware County Ranks Near Top in Purchasing Power in PA
Delaware County has ranked among the top ten in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people who live there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book. Habel and her beachgoing...
PECO Plan to Replace Trees with Poles Sparks Nether Providence Protest
Wallingford and Swartmore residents are trying to keep PECO from cutting down or trimming a number of trees, some of them 250 years old, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc.com. Neighbors say the trees define the neighborhoods and hate the idea of looking out at utility poles instead of beautiful trees on their street.
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. She was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
As an Award-Winning Construction Company, Pancoast & Clifford’s Fingerprints Are All Over Delco
Chris Clifford, left, and Frank Pancoast at the construction site of River House at Odette's, a new luxury hotel in New Hope. As a general contracting and construction management company that employs more than 25 professionals, maintains a network of skilled subcontractors, and regularly generates more than $25 million in annual revenue, Pancoast & Clifford’s fingerprints are all over Greater Philadelphia.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
Penn State Brandywine appoints director of innovation and entrepreneurship
Roger Lee, an experienced business leader and higher education professional, has been named director of innovation and entrepreneurship at Penn State Brandywine in Media. He began his role July 5 and will lead priority initiatives in the campus’ strategic plan and direct the Brandywine LaunchBox. “We are so excited...
Delaware County Consolidates Departments with Media Building Buy
Delaware County Council has approved purchasing the Flagship Corporate Center in Media for $15.4 million to house the county’s planning and housing department, the commerce center, and possibly VisitDelcoPA, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The building, close to the county courthouse and government center, is the...
2 Delco Leaders Make Forty Under 40 List for Pennsylvania
State Rep. Jennifer O'Mara (left) and Delaware County Council Chairman Monica Taylor. Two officials in Delaware County, a state representative, and a county council chairman, made the 2022 City and State Pennsylvania magazine’s Pennsylvania Forty Under 40 list, writes the City and State staff and freelance writer Hilary Danailova.
WSFS CARES Foundation Provides $15,000 in Grants to Seven Nonprofits
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, has provided $15,000 in grants to be split among seven local nonprofit organizations as part of the Satell Institute’s recent CEO Conference “Impact 2022: A New Era in CSR.”. As Chair of this year’s CEO Conference, Rodger...
High School Seniors Explore Augustinian Values of Love at Villanova Program
Image via Villanova University. Villanova University has been hosting 14 Philadelphia-area high school seniors in July for its three-week “Civitas Through Caritas: Cultivating Love, Cultivating Citizens” Program on campus.
Wawa’s Got a Shore Thing–Shore Tea for the Summer
There’s a new spiked iced tea, Shore Tea, being brewed by Wawa and the Cape May Brewing Co., writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Shore Tea is brewed with Wawa peach iced tea but also contains alcohol by volume of 4.5%.
Emma’s Liberian Kitchen Opens New Location in Collingdale
Now you can get a taste of Liberian food in Collingdale with a new location opening for Emma’s Liberian Kitchen, writes Natalie Jason for 6abc.com. Emma Dalieh came to Philadelphia from Liberia armed with a lifetime of recipes. She opened Emma’s Liberian Kitchen in Southwest Philly. Liberia is...
For Over a Century, This Camp Has Positively Impacted Region’s Youth Amidst Nature
Paradise Farm Camps in Downingtown has a long history of positively impacting youth amid the nature in the region, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. That includes one boy from Glenolden, Steve Molineux, who went to the farm camp as a boy and went on to serve on its board of directors.
