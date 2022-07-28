They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40 - Aaron Gruber of Cravath

news.bloomberglaw.com
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Arnold & Porter Expands Life Sciences Practice in Amsterdam
Arnold & Porter will open an office in Amsterdam with a particular focus on its European life sciences regulatory practice area, the firm announced Monday. Partner Carla Schoonderbeek has joined the firm and will head up the office. She is one of Europe’s leading legal advisors on European law and the regulation of medicinal products, the firm said. She regularly advises on issues of EU marketing authorizations and regulatory exclusivities such as regulatory data protection, orphan designation, and pediatric research rewards.
bloomberglaw.com
BakerHostetler Adds Litigation Partner Ryan Pittman in Houston
Ryan Pittman has joined BakerHostetler as a partner in the litigation practice group and as a member of the energy industry team in Houston, the firm saidMonday. Pittman represents operators in oil and gas litigation matters, including oil field accidents and other catastrophic events, lease and title disputes, royalty class actions, property damage claims, pipeline condemnations, and trade secrets, according to the firm.
bloomberglaw.com
Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)
Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
RELATED PEOPLE
bloomberglaw.com
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
bloomberglaw.com
General Aluminum Faces $480,240 Fine for Alleged Worker Hazards
General Aluminum Manufacturing Co. has been cited for one repeat, two willful, and 10 serious violations and proposed $480,240 in penalties for alleged machine hazards at its Wapakoneta, Ohio, facility, the Department of Labor announced Monday. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors determined the vehicle parts manufacturer allegedly didn’t provide...
bloomberglaw.com
Hogan Lovells Adds Sainz as Space and Satellite Global Co-Leader
Alexis Sáinz has joined Hogan Lovells as global co-leader of the space and satellite practice in D.C., the law firm announced Monday. Sáinz, who is also a member of the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects practice, focuses on commercial and corporate transactions and commercially strategic regulatory matters, as well as structured, project, and vendor satellite financings, according to Hogan Lovells.
5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now
These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Lyft Gets California Arbitration Ruling Vacated After Viking
Lyft Inc. won Monday a motion for a California appeals court to void a ruling against it that held workers couldn’t waive arbitration of a unique California law, the first ruling since the US Supreme Court returned several cases to state court. The Court of Appeal, Second District, vacated...
bloomberglaw.com
Nike Pressed by Fed. Cir. in Adidas Shoelace-Hole Patent Dispute
A Federal Circuit panel seemed skeptical on Monday that Nike Inc. would have saved a patent claim regardless of whether. had the “burden of persuasion” after a patent tribunal raised its own challenge to a shoelace hole patent at the heart of decade-long dispute. Adidas and Nike made...
bloomberglaw.com
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?
Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
Toyota unit falsified emissions data as far back as 2003, probe finds
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Hino Motors Ltd falsified emissions data on some engines as far back as 2003, a committee tasked by the automaker said on Tuesday, blaming a culture where engineers were not able to challenge senior staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Boeing Beats ERISA Appeal Over Stock Drop After 737 MAX Crashes
Boeing Co. defeated an appeal by employees who said they lost money in their 401(k) accounts when the company’s stock price fell following two recent crashes of the 737 MAX airliner, according to a Seventh Circuit ruling issued Monday. A Boeing committee’s decision to tap an outside fiduciary to...
bloomberglaw.com
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
Comments / 0