Missouri primary set Tuesday
WASHINGTON - Voters in three states will pick Senate nominees Tuesday, with Missourians setting the general election contest to fill the seat being vacated by the pending retirement of a fixture in Missouri and Capitol Hill politics. National Republicans have made no secret of fears...
Certified votes show Bailey, Pritzker commanded region's governor picks
The primary election wins of gubernatorial candidates Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker were certified Friday by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Tracy: 'Uniting the party ahead of November 8th is a critically important major priority for Illinois Republicans'. 16:10. 16:10. 15:32. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "I had a...
'Workers' Rights Amendment' would hike workers' property taxes by $2,100
Proponents of Amendment 1, also known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment," misleadingly claim it will guarantee "every Illinoisan" the right to unionize and bargain. In fact, they insist the amendment "protects all Illinoisans, on the job and off." Those statements are wrong.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 18:06. How...
Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you're looking for more than 4H and funnel... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Four inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 6
Fairview Heights tennis player Robert Miksell won 585 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 930th, down from 918th the week before. Their 585 points playing doubles equal... Posted in:. Places:. 02:15.
Fatalities Reported in I-90 Crash in McHenry County
Multiple fatalities were reported Sunday in McHenry County by Illinois State Police after two vehicles collided on Interstate 90. A vehicle was driving the wrong way when it struck another one at approximately 2:11 a.m. near Mile Marker 33, according to Illinois State Police. Police... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Forever chemicals: They're in your drinking water and likely your food. Read the Tribune investigation
In Illinois, there is no requirement to test sludge for PFAS before it's spread as fertilizer, nor limits on chemical concentrations in soil. How high did Lincolnshire junior tennis player Emmanuel Kuang rank in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending July 23?. 13:33. How did Aarush Vora from Vernon Hills...
Heat Advisory issued August 01 at 2:51AM CDT until August 03 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS
..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
How did Adam Wheeling from Springfield place in Boys' 16 USTA standings in the week ending July 23?
In St. Clair County, 94.4 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 94.4 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★...
How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Bloomingdale in week ending July 22?
There are two junior tennis players from Bloomingdale ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There were two junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Alex Soso is the top ranked boy in the category...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 01 at 2:08AM CDT until August 01 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois... Henry County in northwestern Illinois... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warner,...
Wrong-Way Crash On I-90 Claims 6 From Rolling Meadows, 7 In All
(iStock.com/artolympic) Six Rolling Meadows residents, five of them children, were killed in a wrong-way traffic crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday morning. Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were all pronounced deceased... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:13.
Simran Biggs junior tennis player earns 80 playing Girls' 14 singles by week ending July 22
Wilmette tennis player Simran Biggs won 80 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 80 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Falling home prices in McLean in the first half of 2022
Bloomington tennis player Avivarsh Sai Paleti is ranked 6,042nd in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 86 total points, split between 81 single points and 30 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
