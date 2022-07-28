Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

www.kdll.org
Kansans are voting on the future of abortion rights in the state
We begin tonight's program in Kansas, the latest terrain where the battle over abortion rights is taking place. Voters there will soon cast ballots deciding whether to strip abortion rights from the state constitution. And as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, they could open the door for lawmakers to begin restricting it as drastically as they see fit.
As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested
A weeklong heat wave in the Pacific Northwest continues today with the National Weather Service predicting triple-digit temperatures in some areas. After even more intense heat last year, Oregon adopted some of the nation's strongest protections for workers in excessive temperatures. But as Oregon Public Broadcasting's Monica Samayoa reports, not everyone is benefiting.
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing.
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
In eastern Kentucky, more than two dozen people are confirmed dead in the flooding that has swept away roads, bridges, businesses and homes. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The place we were staying at, the water got up to our back door. And I reckon it's in the parking lot, and it's in the building. We've lost everything.
Early voting starts today
Early voting kicks off statewide today for several Aug. 16 elections. Starting Aug. 1, voters can cast their ballots for the special general election to fill Alaska's vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters will rank their top candidates from a list of three — Republican Nick Begich III, Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola, all of whom are running to finish the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress.
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
