Officer Involved Shooting on Jupiter Road

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
Shooting at 2200 Keats Drive
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 pm, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Keats, in a field near Texas Street. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Isarel Martinez in the field with multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where...
Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis. When officers arrived, they discovered an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest lying in the street. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died...
Homicide on Moulin Rouge
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, in his late teens to early 20s, being treated by Dallas Fire Rescue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
Man dies after shooting woman, then getting hit by same bullet, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police believe a man has died from a gunshot that he fired at a woman on Saturday morning. The Dallas Police Department said they got a call about a shooting at about 11:30 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street.
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Local Shooting
A shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas, left one dead and two others injured early Friday morning, as reported by Fox 4. Around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office discovered the victims in a residence on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive. One of the...
Homicide on S. Ervay Street
On July 29, 2022, Dallas 0fficers along with the US Marshall’s Task Force arrested 31-year-old John Williams for his involvement in the Du’Vonte Lampkin homicide investigation. Update: July 20, 2022. The two individuals arrested in connection with this offense were Antwan Franklin, a 22-year-old male, and Erick Garcia,...
Dallas Police file new charge to try and keep Julio Guerrero in jail. He's suspected in several violent crimes.
DALLAS — Dallas Police are doing what they can to try and hold Julio Guerrero in jail. Shortly after Guerrero posted bond and was set to be released, Dallas Police filed an additional charge: tampering with evidence. According to this arrest affidavit, Guerrero, “… had a silver Nissan Armada...
KXII.com
Woman injured in Broken Bow Lake watercraft incident
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma troopers said a woman was injured after a watercraft collision Thursday morning. Drew McKimmey, 41, of Dallas, was driving a Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft approximately 100 yards of Reasnor Point on Broken Bow Lake when he tried to approach a vessel, but struck it around 11:50 a.m.
