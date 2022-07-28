The Little Things Play Café Opening Soon In St. Joseph

wkfr.com
Related
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Hail the Self-Serve Beer Wall at Gun Lake
Michigan recently made it legal for patrons to serve their own alcohol in restaurants - obviously within the rules of the establishment they're in. You can't just go be hind the bar anywhere and pour a drink... they have to allow you to do it. BUT, there was a place...
Where Are West Michigan’s Largest Smiley Faces?
We've seen them for years and many of us use them in our texts to friends and family on a daily basis. Do you know how the smiley face got its start? Did you realize that West Michigan is the home to a couple of pretty big smiley faces?. It...
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Does Anybody in West Michigan Play Meat Bingo?
Trust me, I know how odd this sounds, but it's a genuine question! I currently have family visiting from out of state and they've been telling me about a favorite pastime of theirs: meat bingo. It probably won't surprise you to learn that this family happens to be from Florida,...
Oxford High School Grad Amazes ‘AGT’ Judges with Emotional Performance: Watch
Last night Ava Swiss not only honored Oxford High School but represented the entire state of Michigan in a very big way. Her audition on American's Got Talent left everyone mesmerized and emotional, including judge Simon Cowell. Eighteen-year-old Ava Swieczkowski, who goes by the stage name Ava Swiss, was inside...
Michigan Kids TV Show To Host Open Casting Call
Calling all Michigan kids with a dream of being on television. WKAR will be hosting an open casting call in August for a nationwide TV show. 'Curious Crew', is an award-winning show that stars inquisitive kids exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Are you still with me, or is your kid out of the running already?
7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once
Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures. Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.
3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season
Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
Young Mother Allegedly Fat-Shamed at Cedar Point Goes Viral
A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point. Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan
Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?. Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.
These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks
When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
Michigan Doesn’t Have a State Dinosaur, But There Are Still Plenty Of Prehistoric Creatures To Explore
Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie came out in 1993, the interest in dinosaurs has skyrocketed. Ask anyone who was a kid when that movie came out, "What's your favorite dinosaur?" And guarantee they'll have an answer. (Ankylosaurus, in case you were wondering.) With the new "Jurassic World: Dominion"...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0