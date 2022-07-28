Leicester City ‘will not entertain’ bids; Wesley Fofana not looking to leave — report

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader
He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
WATCH: Hakim Ziyech makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot for Chelsea against Udinese
Well-taken penalty by Hakim Ziyech early in the second half to put Chelsea’s second friendly against Udinese in just as many days to bed. The highlight doesn’t show it, but it was a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek that resulted in the penalty, giving RLC a goal and an assist in this game.
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966
England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season
As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
RB Leipzig now pushing ‘full speed’ for Timo Werner — reports
Timo Werner’s Chelsea future is looking under increasing doubt, with his sporadic involvement in preseason (in part due to injury) not helping the overall feeling that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close after just two years. Werner’s contract has been seen as rather prohibitive...
On This Day (2 August 2017): Sunderland complete signing of Dutch goalkeeper
In the buildup to Simon Grayson’s first season in charge of Sunderland, many things were changing at the Stadium of Light. With an abundance of players who were desperate to leave, Grayson was faced with the challenge of trying to build a squad that could compete in the division. One major issue was ensuring that he could find two goalkeepers who would bring solidity to a backline that had been shaken by the debacle that was their 2016/2017 season under David Moyes.
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
Kalidou Koulibaly confirms taking John Terry's legendary No.26 shirt for Chelsea
Kalidou Koulibaly has been sporting the No.26 shirt since joining Chelsea a couple weeks ago, but numbers worn in preseason are never final or official. That said, while numbers won't be officially official until squad lists are submitted to the league after the transfer window shuts on September 1st, K2 himself has now essentially confirmed that he will be wearing the legendary No.26 shirt, the first to do so since the man who made it so legendary, John Terry left the club five years ago.
Chelsea striker Timo Werner willing to take pay cut to return to RB Leipzig on loan — reports
After two seasons at Chelsea, Timo Werner could be another striker on his way out, having failed to live up to expectations. Newcastle United, Juventus and his former club, RB Leipzig, have all been linked in recent days and look likeliest, in increasing order, to secure his services at least on loan for the next season.
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
Rumour Mongering: Bournemouth Consider Renewing Nat Phillips Interest
Despite any posturing on the part of the club, Nat Phillips was always expected to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer with the Reds believed to be seeking between £12-15M for the 25-year-old Bolton-born centre half. With the new Premier League season just five days away and...
Klopp Hails Nunez As New Signing Outshines Haaland On Debut
They are already saying it so we might as well say it too: Darwin Nunez 1 Erling Haaland 0. Liverpool outclassed rivals Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield for the first time since 2006 as the final trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s domestic collection. However, despite the glittering...
This is Wearside! Sunderland’s Championship return brings a mammoth crowd to our home
As everyone knows, football has always meant so much to Sunderland. ‘Our city built on industry, where these colours run true’ were the words of the Spirit of ‘37’s banners in another phenomenal fan-led display before kickoff, and never have they meant as much as they did on Sunday.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City Community Shield 2022 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Yes, it’s still preseason, but the Community Shield is always a good way to whet the appetite right before the season kicks back into full gear. Liverpool will take on Manchester City for the honors in a preview of what to expect from the two Premier League heavy hitters this season.
Pep Lijnders And Vitor Matos Speak On Preseason Preparations And Player Development
Liverpool are wrapping up their preseason preparations as they get set to open their 2022-23 campaign on the heels of a campaign that saw the Reds come agonizingly close to a historic quadruple. Before the squad flew home to England to get set for their Community Shield match with Manchester City, assistant manager Pep Lijnders and head of elite player development Vitor Matos sat down with the crew at Liverpoolfc.com for a Q&A session.
Monday August 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
