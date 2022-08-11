ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 hours ago

Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free to move to where the living comes cheaply, like the 10 small towns on this list.

Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

For this study, GOBankingRates considered small towns those with a population less than 30,000, where you can retire on a budget of $2,300 dollars or less, using data from ApartmentList June 2022. We also used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey. We then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could get by on the $2,300 budget

Equally important was a city's livability score -- the cities on this list had to have a score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes. When all was said and done, three states dominated the list. Here are the 10 best small towns to retire on $2,300 a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCYsO_0gvx9v8k00

10. Humble, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $984
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,139.58

In Humble, nearly 15% of the population is age 65 or older. Here you'll pay only $336.67 in monthly groceries and $305.48 in monthly utilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlNpa_0gvx9v8k00

9. Seabrook, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,119
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,289.70

In Seabrook, monthly expenditures are almost $400 less than the national average. Here, while healthcare is a decent chunk of expenses, at $513.44, other expenses are low, like $352.09 in monthly grocery costs.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3He3LI_0gvx9v8k00

8. Auburn Hills, Michigan

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,058
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,157.47

In Auburn Hills, monthly grocery costs are only $333.17 per month, and monthly healthcare costs, $452.31 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQIyq_0gvx9v8k00

7. Hopkins, Minnesota

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,105
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,204.15

In Hopkins, your paycheck won't be stretched overly thin by the cost of utilities, which is $309.26 per month, and healthcare is only $436.20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ay4i_0gvx9v8k00

6. Universal City, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,106
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,252.54

In Universal City, 14.3% of the population is age 65 or older. Monthly expenditures are reasonable, with grocery costs at $322.31 per month and utilities at $305.79 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CP4rk_0gvx9v8k00

5. Maryland Heights, Missouri

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $999
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,148.30

Maryland Heights has one of the lowest monthly utilities costs on the lists, at $298.23 per month. Monthly grocery costs are still under the national average, as well, at $342.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uctPN_0gvx9v8k00

4. Tomball, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,072
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,236.22

In Tomball, 18.8% of the population is age 65 or older. Here, your income goes decently far, with monthly utilities at $306.42 per month and monthly groceries costing $344.03 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUcMY_0gvx9v8k00

3. Willoughby Hills, Ohio

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $953
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,054.77

In Willoughby Hills, where 18% of the population is over age 65, monthly healthcare costs are only $464.54 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGU2w_0gvx9v8k00

2. Parma Heights, Ohio

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $889
  • Monthly expenditures: $1,983.44

In Parma Heights, which has the highest percentage of people age 65 and over at 20%, you'll pay the cheapest rent of all the cities on the list, and other expenses are also reasonable. You'll pay $457.87 in monthly healthcare costs, and $297.28 in monthly utilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJBeC_0gvx9v8k00

1. Farmington, Michigan

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $982
  • Monthly expenditures: $2,091.20

Farmington is almost the cheapest place to live on this list. While some of its expenses are a wee bit higher than the number two city, it has a livability score of 94, which is fantastic, and overall, the monthly expenditures to live here are almost $600 cheaper than the national average.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best small town (population less than 30,000) cities to retire on a budget of $2,300 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList June 2022 data to find every small town in the U.S. that has an (1) average 2022 monthly rent of $1,250 dollars or less for a 1 bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,300 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livabilty score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65 according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. For final rankings all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) % of population over 65 and (7) livability with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 12, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

Comments / 6

TrumptraitortotheUS
11d ago

I remember when I paid rent and it was 500 a month. but I guess now that was 18 years ago and we got this inflation going on and landlord trying to make that money they lost in a pandemic. if I had a hole in the rent I would charge half of what they're talking about there's no need to charge that much money for rent

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Hills, MI
Business
City
Farmington, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Auburn Hills, MI
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Retirement#The Census Bureau#Business Industry#Linus Business#Social Security Schedule
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
salestechstar.com

OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham, Michigan

23,000 square-foot energy efficient facility to support company’s collaborative hybrid-work environment. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced the opening of the company’s new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan. Located in downtown Birmingham at 191 N. Chester St., the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to further drive innovation, partnership and company culture as the company expands its base of operations globally.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day

My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022

Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
HARPER WOODS, MI
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
179K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy