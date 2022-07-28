ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teen body-shamed by Matt Gaetz gets the last laugh by raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for abortion funds

By Stephen Proctor
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 268

Mark Williams
4d ago

A member of congress just body shamed a 19 year old girl, that in itself is wrong but those of you didn't call him out makes it worse.What If that was your child would it still be funny two you.???????

Reply(48)
174
Mark Williams
4d ago

This America 🇺🇸 I do not know when are leaders act like 5 year old's,you are the reason America is on the decline,stop blaming others when it's you?????‽?

Reply(5)
123
LokiRules2
4d ago

How appalling! If this is the example that our male Leaders are setting, is it any wonder our Nation's Youths are out of control? Make no mistake, regardless of States with different names, and local governments, we ALL share one Land Mass considered a Nation; therefore, we have got to respect each other despite our individual options about politics. Hatefulness towards each other is not the solution for building a strong team. I believe that a Public Apology from Gaetz is in order, and his Party should be insisting on it.

Reply(6)
84
 

