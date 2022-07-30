ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 277 Live Stream: How to Watch the Peña vs. Nunes 2 Fight Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A highly-anticipated rematch is going down tonight at UFC 277 , as Juliana Peña and Amanda Nunes clash once again for the bantamweight championship. In December of last year during UFC 269, Peña defeated Nunes by submission in what many consider the greatest UFC upset of all time. Now, fans are anxious to see whether Peña can defend her new bantamweight title against its former owner.

If you’re looking to catch the much-anticipated fight live, read on. Below is everything you need to know about UFC 277, including how to live stream Peña vs. Nunes 2 online.

When Is UFC 277? Date, Time, Location

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 is happening today, Saturday, July 30, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with prelim coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Looking to catch Peña vs. Nunes 2 in person? Tickets to the event are still available through VividSeats.com , with prices starting at $104 .


Buy:
UFC 277 Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

How to Watch Peña vs. Nunes 2 Online: Live Stream UFC 277

If you’re looking to watch Peña vs. Nunes 2 online, head to ESPN+ , which will have an exclusive live stream of UFC 277. To stream Peña vs. Nunes 2, you’ll need to get an ESPN+ subscription and buy the UFC 277 PPV live stream. An ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99 per month , and the UFC 277 PPV live stream costs $74.99 , bringing the total price to $81.98 if you’re new to ESPN+.


Buy:
ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 276 PPV Stream
at
$81.98

Besides the ability to buy the Peña vs. Nunes 2 PPV live stream, an ESPN+ subscription delivers a ton of UFC content including free UFC Fight Night live streams , highlights, and post-fight analysis. The streaming service also has plenty of other free live streams for sports including soccer, baseball, and hockey.

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just need to buy the UFC 277 PPV live stream for $74.99 to watch Peña vs. Nunes 2 online.


Buy:
UFC 276 PPV Live Stream
at
$74.99

DEAL: Save $58 on UFC 277

For any first-time ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 277 presents a great opportunity to save some money. As with past UFC numbered fights, ESPN+ is offering a UFC 277 ESPN+ Bundle Deal that gets you the Peña vs. Nunes 2 PPV live stream and a year of ESPN+ — all for $99.98 .


Buy:
ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 276 PPV Stream
at
$99.98

A year of ESPN+ normally costs $69.99, so the UFC 277 ESPN+ Bundle Deal ends up saving you $58 on the annual ESPN+ subscription price. If you plan on watching more UFC fights this year, the bundle deal is certainly worth it. That year of ESPN+ can also be used to watch other live sports, UFC fight night live streams for free, or PPV UFC fights down the road.

How to Watch UFC 277 Online Free

Although there is no way to (legally) watch UFC 277 for free online, there is a way to access the UFC 277 prelims live stream for free. Unlike the main card, the prelims will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. If you get a free trial to a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV , you’ll get a free live stream of ABC or ESPN, and be able to watch UFC 277 for free online during the prelims.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Fight Card, Odds

Going into their first fight, Peña was the 7-1 underdog against Nunes. Of course, Peña miraculously overcame those odds by putting Nunes in a rear-naked choke in the second round. This ended Nunes’ 12-fight winning streak and stripped her of the bantamweight title.

After this incredible upset win, things are looking quite different in Peña vs. Nunes 2. Nunes is still the favorite, but only by a slim margin with moneyline odds of -280 compared to Peña’s +240, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Besides Peña vs. Nunes 2, the UFC 277 main card is bringing a few other exciting fights: Most notably, former champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will clash for the interim flyweight title. We’ll also get a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, as well as another flyweight fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez. Lastly on the main card are light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

To watch UFC 277 live, be sure to get the PPV live stream through ESPN+ tonight.


Buy:
ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 276 PPV Stream
at
$81.98

