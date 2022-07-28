Crypto Markets Add $100 Billion Following the Fed’s 75 BPS Rate Hike (Market Watch)

cryptopotato.com
Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
40-Year High Inflation Surged Another 100bps in June: Tailwind for Bitcoin?
Inflation is raging through the U.S. dollar economy. A new print out Friday from the Commerce Department shows it surged sharply again in June. Over the same period, the spot price of Bitcoin also rallied dramatically. U.S. spenders got a brief respite from rising prices in May. But last month,...
Trading Cryptocurrencies on FYBIT: The Complete Guide
Cryptocurrency trading is growing in popularity, giving birth to many exchanges – both spot and derivatives – in the past couple of years. FYBIT is a cryptocurrency exchange founded by professionals in finance, trading, and web development. After conducting thorough research and analysis, the team created a leveraged trading service intended to compete with the heavyweights.
July Became Bitcoin’s Best Month in 2022 With 17% Surge
Bitcoin closed July above $23,000, making it the best month the asset has seen since last October. After the devastating Q2 in which bitcoin registered three consecutive months with massive declines, the asset finally saw some increases in July, becoming its best month in 2022 to date. This came as...
Bitcoin Closes July Green, Polkadot (DOT) Soars 7% Daily: Market Watch
Filecoin is once again the best performer from the lower-cap alts, while Polkadot has surged the most from the larger caps. Bitcoin was finally able to break its months-long negative streak with a 17% increase in July. The alternative coins have calmed since the start of the weekend, and the...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
Ethereum Inflation to Highest Levels Since EIP-1559 Implementation
Ether, once a purely inflationary coin, appears to be heading back to its roots. But experts are confident it will gain prominence as a deflationary asset after the Merge. Ethereum’s network activity has plunged considerably due to the market downturn as the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors took a hit.
Solana Saw Volume Decline Amid Rising Security Concerns in Q2: Messari
Despite the weak performances in Q2, the network could increase its volume and activity as it keeps rolling out new products and improvements, Messari noted. Despite adverse market conditions negatively impacting layer-one blockchains, the Solana ecosystem has continued improving its network stability and growing its user base, stated Messari in its Q1 report on the matter. However, noticeable declines in key metrics demonstrate that the Ethereum challenger has faced difficulties maintaining high network activity and volume due to ongoing security concerns.
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched New Relic Token on Ethereum
[PRESS RELEASE – New Jersey, United States, 1st August 2022]. MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world, New York City, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain on UniSwap. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used for:
Soccer Transfer in Crypto: São Paulo Paid $8 Million in USDC for Banfield Player
The first cryptocurrency transfer in Argentina’s soccer history upset the country’s central bank, which banned Banfield from operating the MULC for the next 90 days. The Buenos Aires-based soccer team Banfield sold one of its best players (Giuliano Galoppo) to the Brazilian giant São Paulo. Interestingly, the latter paid the transfer sum in cryptocurrencies instead of fiat, handing over approximately $8 million worth of USDC to the Argentinian club.
Top 5 Most Common Scams Related to Ethereum 2.0
With the Merge scheduled to take place in September, scams related to Ethereum 2.0 are already starting to pop. Here are 5 of the most common ones. Ethereum’s transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is, without a doubt, the protocol’s most significant upgrade since its inception. Largely referred to as “The Merge,” this is also one of the most highly-anticipated events in the cryptocurrency field in 2022.
5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now
These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.
Battered Crypto Lender Vauld Granted 3-Month Creditor Protection
Vauld has been granted three-month protection from creditors by the Singapore High Court. The crypto lender, backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase, was given a moratorium by Justice Aedit Abdullah that will last until November 7. The move will help provide some respite to Vauld, whose 147,000 creditors will be prohibited from taking legal action against it. As per the court hearing on Monday, the company had asked for more time.
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run to Come in 2024, Predicts Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek’s CEO thinks the BTC halving in 2024 will fuel the next crypto bull run. Mark Yusko – an American investor and CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management – believes bitcoin will enter its next bull run sometime in 2024. The main reason for that will be the surging enthusiasm among investors prompted by the BTC halving.
Weekend Watch: BTC Recorded 6-Week High, ETC Up 45% Weekly Following Vitalik Buterin’s Talk
Ever since Vitalik Buterin’s suggestion about miners perhaps switching to Ethereum Classic, ETC has soared by almost 50%. Bitcoin attempted another leg up in the past 24 hours resulting in a new multi-week high at nearly $25,000. Ripple is the most significant gainer from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale, while Ethereum Classic has soared by almost 50% weekly after Buterin’s most recent speech.
Hong Kong Ranks as the Most Crypto-Ready Nation in 2022 (Survey)
According to the most recent research, Hong Kong, the USA, and Switzerland are the most crypto-ready countries worldwide. With a score of 8.6 points out of 10, the special administrative region of China – Hong Kong – was crowned as the most crypto-ready country globally. The second position belongs to the previous leader – the United States of America, while Switzerland is third.
Blockchain Games Least Affected by Market Turmoil: DappRadar Report
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects appear to have been coping with the bear market a lot better than other niches of the market. The bear market weeds out unnecessary frills and enables legitimate projects to stand out but also cripples portfolios of investors, both big and small. The ongoing market conditions are no different. But one vertical that market participants remain bullish on is – blockchain games and metaverse projects.
Chainalysis Launches Government-Focused Team Offering Solutions for Crypto Crimes
Chainalysis will leverage its strength in data tools, software, and talents to help federal investigators and police forces probe into the illicit crypto economy. The blockchain analytics firm launched Chainalysis Government Solutions, a subsidiary focused on helping US government agencies investigate crypto-related crimes. According to the firm’s latest research, 75% of public sector agencies worldwide are under-prepared in terms of tackling crypto incidents, demonstrating an increasing need for relevant resources and technologies made available to investigators.
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
[PRESS RELEASE – Tampa, United States, 1st August 2022]. Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the metaverse.
