The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified.

Police say Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30. Detectives don't yet know why Khalifah was shot or who did it.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram