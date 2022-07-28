Montgomery County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University

montco.today
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Cost-of-Living Woes Hit American Families Coast to Coast, but How Bad (Or Good) Are Things Here?
A look at national data on the cost of living has enough details to indicate how Montgomery County residents are faring in 2022.Image via iStock. To quantify the current household effect of inflation and other economic woes, SmartAsset has parsed data with enough granularity to not only reveal state trends, but county ones, as well.
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
14-Year-Old Narberth Student Recognized for Compelling Podcast in New York Times Competition
Zoe Goodbinder, Narberth, has been recognized by The New York Times for her podcast. Goodbinder, 14, attends Welsh Valley Middle School. Her entry, “School Safety,” received a runners-up nod in the Times’ 2022 student podcast competition. Her commentary caught the judge’s attention among 1,600 entries. Goodbinder’s...
Volpe Enterprises, North Wales Home Remodeling Firm, Stakes Claim in Chester County
Eager to gain additional proximity to the lucrative Main Line, Volpe Enterprises, a 50-year veteran of Montgomery County home renovations from North Wales, is adding a Malvern site to its North Wales-based business. The firm started humbly, as a family of roofers, but its principals have long targeted greater success....
Gov. Wolf Comes to Colmar to Assure Montgomery County Citizens of His Commitment on Abortion
Gov. Tom Wolf, speaking in Colmar.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Gov. Tom Wolf visited Colmar, Montgomery County, on Friday, assuring those gathered there that he remains committed to upholding abortion rights, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling on the issue. Justin Backover reported on the appearance for WFMZ 69 News.
Holy Family University Announces 2022-2023 Art Gallery Exhibition Schedule
The schedule includes a group exhibition by the Women’s Caucus for Art Philadelphia and an exhibition of student work as well as solo exhibitions by nationally-recognized and acclaimed artists. Holy Family University has announced the 2022-2023 exhibitions that will be presented at the University’s Art Gallery. The Holy Family...
Princeton Professor and Glenside Resident Enlightens Others about the South, the ‘Soul of a Nation’
Imani Perry, now of Glenside, was born in Alabama and then moved to Massachusetts. That change that gave her an “external view of the place that was home to me,” she said. Robin Rose Parker explained how that impact shaped Perry in The Washington Post. Perry, a professor...
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. Ciao was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
Williamson’s Restaurants Hosted a Magical Montco Matchmaking Moment 50 Years Ago
Mary Ellen and Chris Mullins.Image via Jessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Williamson’s has been a Montgomery County restaurant brand for decades, with a Bala Cynwyd dining room and a now-closed Lower Merion location. A couple who met while under Williamson’s employ — Mary Ellen and Chris Mullins — are still serving each other a half-century later. Kellie Patrick Gates plated their relationship’s details in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Souderton Nonprofit Dedicated to Inclusivity Awareness Receives Donation from Pa. Tourism Office
Souderton Area for All (SAFA) is a grassroots nonprofit that started with parents gathering in neighborhood driveways, discussing how to spread tolerance and justice. Souderton Area for All (SAFA), a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to spreading inclusivity awareness, recently received funding from the Pa. Tourism Office. Jon Campisi covered the recognition in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
The Wall Street Journal: Say No to Busywork and Supercharge Your Career
When you get hired for a job it is pretty common practice that the responsibilities that are outlined at the start of your employment are not going to be all-encompassing. So basically other similar duties might get asked of you in time. But other times you might get asked to pitch in on something outside the scope of your job as a favor.
Generation Z Wants More Work/Life Balance, and Companies are Giving it to Them
Even prior to how Covid changed the workplace, Generation Z was still facing a time of major transition for jobs. They are the first generation to grow up knowing a fully digital world. Employers may not have been ready for that, but as The New York Times explains, Covid changed...
Philadelphia Magazine Best of Philly 2022: Plenty of Love (and One Small Jab) to Montgomery County
Paul Dovidio, MCCC esports champ, was cited as a Best of 2022 by Phila. Magazine.Image via MCCC/Paul Dovidio. Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly 2022 is out, and Montgomery County has plenty to be proud of. The editors’ main focus may be downtown, but they’ve cited plenty of reasons that communities here are worthy of attention.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book. Habel and her beachgoing...
WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
