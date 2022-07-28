Would You Like to Become a Certified Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension?

mylittlefalls.com
Herkimer College to host Makers in the Mohawk Valley; Calls for Contributors
Herkimer, NY— Herkimer College is slated to host Makers of the Mohawk Valley, September 2 – October 14, 2022, an exhibition celebrating the artists, crafters, and other makers living and working in the Mohawk Valley. The goal of the exhibit is to showcase the diverse richness of makers...
Canal Celebration returns next week
WELCOME BACK! The city of Little Falls invites you to attend Canal Celebration. The festival is in its 35th year and celebrates our community, our heritage, and the spirit that makes Little Falls a unique place in the Mohawk Valley. There have been dedicated volunteers throughout the years that have...
David F. Barton Jr. 1968 – 2022
David F. Barton Jr., 54, of William Street, Herkimer, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in his home. He was born in Little Falls, son of the late David Floyd Barton Sr. and Virginia (Daniels) Barton, on January 16, 1968. He was united in marriage with Cheryl Ann Myers on July 9, 1994, a union of 28 years. David enjoyed being outdoors, camping and grilling. He was known for being a great handyman and enjoyed spending time with his family. David also had a love for music.
First upstate all-electric Ford F-150 ends up in Little Falls
Mark Regan stands in front of the Stone Mill charging station with his new Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck. The first all-electric Ford F-150 showed up in Little Falls last week at the Stone Mill to charge up the battery. Mark Regan was at the wheel, and he believes this is the first vehicle of its type to be delivered to Upstate New York.
