Herkimer County, NY

Would You Like to Become a Certified Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension?

 5 days ago
Canal Celebration returns next week

WELCOME BACK! The city of Little Falls invites you to attend Canal Celebration. The festival is in its 35th year and celebrates our community, our heritage, and the spirit that makes Little Falls a unique place in the Mohawk Valley. There have been dedicated volunteers throughout the years that have...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
David F. Barton Jr. 1968 – 2022

David F. Barton Jr., 54, of William Street, Herkimer, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in his home. He was born in Little Falls, son of the late David Floyd Barton Sr. and Virginia (Daniels) Barton, on January 16, 1968. He was united in marriage with Cheryl Ann Myers on July 9, 1994, a union of 28 years. David enjoyed being outdoors, camping and grilling. He was known for being a great handyman and enjoyed spending time with his family. David also had a love for music.
HERKIMER, NY
First upstate all-electric Ford F-150 ends up in Little Falls

Mark Regan stands in front of the Stone Mill charging station with his new Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck. The first all-electric Ford F-150 showed up in Little Falls last week at the Stone Mill to charge up the battery. Mark Regan was at the wheel, and he believes this is the first vehicle of its type to be delivered to Upstate New York.

