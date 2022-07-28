Would You Like to Become a Certified Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension?

David F. Barton Jr., 54, of William Street, Herkimer, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in his home. He was born in Little Falls, son of the late David Floyd Barton Sr. and Virginia (Daniels) Barton, on January 16, 1968. He was united in marriage with Cheryl Ann Myers on July 9, 1994, a union of 28 years. David enjoyed being outdoors, camping and grilling. He was known for being a great handyman and enjoyed spending time with his family. David also had a love for music.

