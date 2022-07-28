1390granitecitysports.com
UPDATE: Power Restored In Benton County Following Outage
UNDATED -- Power has been restored after an outage Monday morning. East Central Energy says the outage was caused by a contractor digging into underground equipment. Around 355 people were without power for just over an hour throughout Benton County. If you are still without power you're asked to call...
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location
Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton
ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday. The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary...
What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
Two People Are Hurt After Boat Hits Their Kayak on Sauk Lake
SAUK CENTRE -- Two people from Colorado were hurt when their kayak was struck by a boat on a lake in Sauk Centre Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and several other emergency responders were called out to Sauk Lake just after 1:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Susan...
Sheriff: Woman Killed In Collision With Garbage Truck
RAYMOND -- A woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a garbage truck. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. about five miles south of Raymond. The driver of the van was a 56-year-old woman from Willmar. She was...
Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair
When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022. Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County
AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok. After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother...
Free Hearing Test Kiosks Available At Local Pharmacy Locations In St. Cloud
I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area. The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in...
Cold Spring City Administrator Announces Resignation
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy has announced her resignation. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council approved Murphy's letter of resignation. Her last day will be August 25th. Murphy has been the city administrator for the last six years. She says the council plans to...
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival in Hutchinson August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
Senior Citizens Day Today at Stearns County Fair
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Wednesday, 4-H awards were given out in more than 50 categories from Quilting to Filmmaking. The entries will be on display at the exhibit building through Sunday afternoon. For a list of the winners, click here.
You Can Order this Giant Crab at the Waite Park Home Depot
Ok, I'm into making your lawn, garden, home, whatever looking as good and interesting as you possibly can. And it is also sometimes a good idea to have some sort of conversation piece involved. But this giant crab? In Minnesota? And for over $1500???. Hard pass. But if it is...
