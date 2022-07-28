ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

District 742 Plans Transportation Fair

WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Avon, MN
Stearns County, MN
Traffic
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location

Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
1390 Granite City Sports

Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton

ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday. The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary...
ROYALTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culverts#Urban Construction
1390 Granite City Sports

Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
1390 Granite City Sports

Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair

When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022. Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022

This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy