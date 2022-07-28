Pedestrian struck, killed on Bishop Ford Freeway at Sibley Boulevard

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian was struck near Sibley Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m., police said.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian was not injured.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was on the roadway, police said. The pedestrian identity has not been released.

Police had shut down the Bishop Ford between Dolton Road and Sibley Boulevard. He lanes have since reopened.