Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Camry reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Camry allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The […] The post Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have released new details on the Stop & Shop pharmacy robbery CWN reported on last Monday. Police confirm that on Monday at approximately 3:30 PM., officers responded to Stop and Shop on Attucks Lane in Hyannis for a reported Unarmed Robbery at the pharmacy inside the store. As part of the investigation store video showed the two suspects fleeing the store in black hooded sweatshirts. The Barnstable Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the Champion sweatshirt pictured here in connection with this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident or know who this individual is please contact Detective Sergeant Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com or 508-958-6522.
Hanson Police locate missing 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Police announced early Monday morning they have located missing 12-year-old girl Ashlynn Gill. The police department said on Sunday Gill was either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say
A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said. When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he...
6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Mutliple fire units were called to a brush fire on Route 6 in Sandwich around 5:15 PM Saturday. The fire was reported westbound past Exit 59 (Route 130). Motorists should expect slowdowns in the area. The post Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause. The post Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HN PHOTOS: Hospital placed on trauma alert for driver who crashed on Rte. 6, W. Barnstable…
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. this evening, on Route 6 westbound, right before Exit 68 (the old Exit 6). State troopers had been on the lookout for an erratic driver speeding in the immediate area just prior to receiving the call about a truck crashing into the woods. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified after gasoline started leaking from the wreckage.
Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham about 8:15 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eastham Town Hall. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays […] The post Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign
WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go […] The post No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Traffic slowdowns after trailer overturns on Sandwich Road in Bourne
BOURNE – Bourne Police warned of significant delays on Sandwich Road after a crash with an overturned camper. The crash happened sometime after 6 PM near Jarvis Road. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Photos by Bourne Police/CWN. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
Thayer Academy student killed in Maine crash, school says
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is in mourning Thursday after the death of a student. “It is with great sadness that I share that rising senior James Pener '23 died on Tuesday following a car accident in Maine,” Thayer Head of School Chris Fortunato wrote in a letter to the school community.
Tiverton Woman Ordered to Pay Back New Bedford Employer She Stole From for Years
A 56-year-old Tiverton woman who defrauded her employer for six years must pay $600,00 in restitution, potentially the highest amount ordered in Bristol County history, District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a news release. Nadine Santos pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to 14 counts of larceny...
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
More than 20 sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod over the weekend
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings. There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and...
New video captures whale landing on fishing boat off Plymouth, Massachusetts
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — New video shows a whale striking and landing on a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday. The people who were on the boat braced themselves as the boat tipped forward and back. "We're all are lucky, very lucky," one person on the...
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms
BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have prompted Harwich to limit hand watering […] The post Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering appeared first on CapeCod.com.
