ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recovery Advisory Committee holds its first full meeting. Members spoke with consultants who are helping with the process of distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds from start to finish. The committee and the group discussed the work ahead, including determining and tweaking eligibility, criteria for a points ranking system, and methods to include qualitative consideration for applicants.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO