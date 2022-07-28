Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

river967.com
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Power Outage Affecting Benton County Residents
UNDATED -- A power outage is affecting Benton County residents. East Central Energy says around 355 are affected by the outage. ECE says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time and there is no time estimate to restore the power. If you are without power you're asked...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location
Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
Stearns County Fair Continues Through Sunday (PHOTOS)
SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend. Friday is Child Care Provider day, with discounts on rides for daycare providers and free foods for the kids, and both Friday and Saturday are children's days. For a list of events, click here. In honor of children's days,...
What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
These Central Minnesota Sunflowers Are Ready For You To Check Out This Week
If you are looking for a splash of color this week, look no further than the Pierz area as Smude Sunflowers posted late last week that one of their fields of sunflowers is ready to bloom this week, and that might be just the thing you need to brighten your day/week.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County
AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok. After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother...
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Free Hearing Test Kiosks Available At Local Pharmacy Locations In St. Cloud
I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area. The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in...
Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle
GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.
Cold Spring City Administrator Announces Resignation
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy has announced her resignation. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council approved Murphy's letter of resignation. Her last day will be August 25th. Murphy has been the city administrator for the last six years. She says the council plans to...
Disaster Recovery Loans Available to Minnesota Storm Victims
UNDATED -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to victims of two separate storm events in central Minnesota this summer. Businesses and residents in Douglas County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29th and 30th will be able to apply for the loans to cover property damage, economic injury, and personal property replacement. The SBA says the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd are also eligible.
You Can Order this Giant Crab at the Waite Park Home Depot
Ok, I'm into making your lawn, garden, home, whatever looking as good and interesting as you possibly can. And it is also sometimes a good idea to have some sort of conversation piece involved. But this giant crab? In Minnesota? And for over $1500???. Hard pass. But if it is...
Gilman Days Taking Place this Weekend
GILMAN -- It's Gilman Days this weekend. They have street dances Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening. A craft sale is on main street (Saturday. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with cash bingo after the parade. They have a tractor pull on Sunday at noon. LOOK: See how...
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival in Hutchinson August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London
NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London. On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case. According to the...
Local Gardener Offering Up FREE Vegetables To Those In Need
If you live up in the Royalton area and are looking for some fresh produce, you might not have to look any further than one community member's garden. Papa's Garden, tended by Meagan Haugeto, is a no-cost garden that helps feed the community of Royalton. Papa's Garden got its start...
