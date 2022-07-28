ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

By Lee Voss
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake

PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Power Outage Affecting Benton County Residents

UNDATED -- A power outage is affecting Benton County residents. East Central Energy says around 355 are affected by the outage. ECE says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time and there is no time estimate to restore the power. If you are without power you're asked...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

District 742 Plans Transportation Fair

WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Avon, MN
Stearns County, MN
Traffic
96.7 The River

Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location

Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culverts#Urban Construction
96.7 The River

Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022

This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.
HUTCHINSON, MN
96.7 The River

Cold Spring City Administrator Announces Resignation

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy has announced her resignation. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council approved Murphy's letter of resignation. Her last day will be August 25th. Murphy has been the city administrator for the last six years. She says the council plans to...
COLD SPRING, MN
96.7 The River

Disaster Recovery Loans Available to Minnesota Storm Victims

UNDATED -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to victims of two separate storm events in central Minnesota this summer. Businesses and residents in Douglas County who were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29th and 30th will be able to apply for the loans to cover property damage, economic injury, and personal property replacement. The SBA says the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd are also eligible.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Gilman Days Taking Place this Weekend

GILMAN -- It's Gilman Days this weekend. They have street dances Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening. A craft sale is on main street (Saturday. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with cash bingo after the parade. They have a tractor pull on Sunday at noon. LOOK: See how...
GILMAN, MN
96.7 The River

20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London

NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London. On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case. According to the...
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy