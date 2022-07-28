ANALYSIS: Legal Innovation—Lots of Talk, Not as Much Action

news.bloomberglaw.com
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
bloomberglaw.com
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations: The New LLCs?
Behind the recent volatility of crypto asset prices lies the disruptive technology of blockchain and the distributed, decentralized ethos that spawned it. And a new kind of corporate structure designed to fit the culture behind this technology has emerged: decentralized autonomous organizations. Just as LLCs were widely adopted in the...
bloomberglaw.com
What’s Next After West Virginia v. EPA?
The US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA was a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency, but it leaves plenty of room for the Biden administration to prepare a new proposal this year to reduce power plant emissions. In a 6-3 decision, the high court said that...
bloomberglaw.com
Hogan Lovells Adds Sainz as Space and Satellite Global Co-Leader
Alexis Sáinz has joined Hogan Lovells as global co-leader of the space and satellite practice in D.C., the law firm announced Monday. Sáinz, who is also a member of the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects practice, focuses on commercial and corporate transactions and commercially strategic regulatory matters, as well as structured, project, and vendor satellite financings, according to Hogan Lovells.
bloomberglaw.com
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
bloomberglaw.com
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
bloomberglaw.com
Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)
A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
bloomberglaw.com
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
bloomberglaw.com
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
bloomberglaw.com
Orrick Lawyers Must Answer Summons in Jones Day Arbitration (1)
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and two of its top attorneys must comply with a summons requiring them to appear at an international arbitration hearing in which Jones Day is also a party, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. Jones Day filed the petition to compel compliance with a summons...
bloomberglaw.com
Tillis Floats Patent Eligibility Fix After Supreme Court Refusal
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce legislation attempting to give practitioners and judges guidance on the muddled standards for patent eligibility. The bill would follow the US Supreme Court’s refusal in June to revisit its divisive test for when an invention is eligible for a patent. American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. had asked the justices to overrule a “bitterly divided” US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that its method for manufacturing driveshafts to reduce vibrations was ineligible.
bloomberglaw.com
Infrastructure Cash Leaves Buttigieg in a Bind to Hire Workers
The Transportation Department, tasked with spending the better part of $1 trillion from last year’s infrastructure law, needs more than 1,000 new employees to carry it out. Trouble is, the agency is struggling just to maintain the size of its workforce. “Right now, America is undertaking one of the...
