ANALYSIS: Legal Innovation—Lots of Talk, Not as Much Action

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce legislation attempting to give practitioners and judges guidance on the muddled standards for patent eligibility. The bill would follow the US Supreme Court’s refusal in June to revisit its divisive test for when an invention is eligible for a patent. American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. had asked the justices to overrule a “bitterly divided” US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that its method for manufacturing driveshafts to reduce vibrations was ineligible.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO