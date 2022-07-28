Bernard Cribbins: A life in pictures

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Bernard Cribbins Dies: Veteran British Actor Who Starred In ‘The Railway Children’ & ‘The Wombles’ Was 93
Click here to read the full article. Bernard Cribbins, the veteran British actor who narrated The Wombles and starred in the popular film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died. He was 93. Cribbins’ agent, Gavin Barker Associates, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60’s song Right Said Fred a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The...
NFL・
In Pictures: Remarkable career of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins
The late Bernard Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades, ranging from memorable roles in The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers to narrating several stories for the classic children’s series Jackanory.One of the most familiar faces on British television, he became famous for a new generation of viewers as recurring character Wilfred Mott in the revamped Doctor Who – more than four decades after he appeared in the movie Daleks – Invasion Earth 2150 AD alongside Peter Cushing.As well as finding time to make novelty records including the top 10 hit Right Said Fred, Cribbins was a children’s television fixture, narrating The...
'We are going to miss you': Jennifer Aniston shares emotional tribute as she mourns the 'sudden' death of The Morning Show camera assistant
Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen after he 'suddenly' died following a motorcycle crash. The actress, 53, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to pay her respects to her late colleague, who she described as 'skilled and dedicated to his job'.
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RELATED PEOPLE
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Rebecca Balding Dies: ‘Soap’ & ‘Charmed’ Actress Was 73
Veteran stage and screen actress Rebecca Balding, best known for her roles on TV series Soap and the original Charmed, died July 18 in Park City, UT. Balding passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer, her husband, actor-director James L. Conway tells Deadline. She was 73. Born in Little...
Busi Lurayi, the Star of 'How to Ruin Christmas' and 'ER,' Has Passed Away at Age 36
Busi Lurayi (Busisiwe Lurayi), a South Africa-born actress best known for Wild at Heart and ER has tragically died. The star passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa. What happened? Here's what you should know. Article continues below advertisement. What was Busi...
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Slate
The Death of Henry Blake
This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
Comments / 0