ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States

The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Lyft Gets California Arbitration Ruling Vacated After Viking

Lyft Inc. won Monday a motion for a California appeals court to void a ruling against it that held workers couldn’t waive arbitration of a unique California law, the first ruling since the US Supreme Court returned several cases to state court. The Court of Appeal, Second District, vacated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan

The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)

Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
bloomberglaw.com

Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules

We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy