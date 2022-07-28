yesterdaysisland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
More than 20 sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod over the weekend
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings. There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast
A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
Fishing boat crashes into cruise ship off Nantucket coast
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after it was struck by a fishing boat early Saturday morning.
Humpback whale dies after getting stranded off Cape Cod
WELLFLEET, Mass. — A humpback whale died after getting stranded off Cape Cod this week, officials said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it received a report on Tuesday night about a struggling humpback whale in the shallow shores of Wellfleet, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET ANIMAL SHELTER TRYING TO LOCATE OWNER OF CAT THAT SNUCK OVER ON FERRY FROM HYANNIS…
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – — On their Facebook page, theNantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals shelter posted the following yesterday:. FOUND CAT: Does anyone recognize this little girl? 4-5 months old, found on the Steamship hiding and came over from Hyannis. We think she must have hidden herself in someone’s car and came out once they got on the boat! She was covered in fleas and car grease so she has gotten a bath. Please call us at 508-825-2287 Ext. 1 if this is your cat.
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard
Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. The morning began...
Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?
Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paragon Park’s Giant Coaster Lives On 450 Miles From Hull’s Nantasket Beach
Here on the SouthCoast, many have fond memories of riding the Comet roller coaster at Lincoln Park in Dartmouth. Yet some may have taken a day trip away from the New Bedford and Fall River areas to visit another of New England’s great amusement parks of old – the seaside gem Paragon Park on Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts.
WATCH: Wild video shows moment whale lands on boat in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Video of the moment a whale came crashing down onto a fishing boat shows a new angle of the encounter – inside the boat itself. The wild video was shot Sunday morning off the coast of Plymouth. Ted Gardziel and five others had just finished...
Dozens of sharks spotted off Cape Cod this week. Here’s where the predators have been lurking
CHATHAM, Mass. — Dozens of great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this week, and many of the sightings have been reported in the same general area. There were 14 shark sightings on Wednesday and 11 sightings reported on Tuesday after dozens of prior sightings over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
WCVB
New video captures whale landing on fishing boat off Plymouth, Massachusetts
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — New video shows a whale striking and landing on a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday. The people who were on the boat braced themselves as the boat tipped forward and back. "We're all are lucky, very lucky," one person on the...
Massachusetts beach closes Monday following Portuguese man o’ war sighting
WESTPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts party boat with 54 on board catches on fire
PLYMOUTH — Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Monday, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
Comments / 0