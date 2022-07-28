ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
hyannisnews.com

NANTUCKET ANIMAL SHELTER TRYING TO LOCATE OWNER OF CAT THAT SNUCK OVER ON FERRY FROM HYANNIS…

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – — On their Facebook page, theNantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals shelter posted the following yesterday:. FOUND CAT: Does anyone recognize this little girl? 4-5 months old, found on the Steamship hiding and came over from Hyannis. We think she must have hidden herself in someone’s car and came out once they got on the boat! She was covered in fleas and car grease so she has gotten a bath. Please call us at 508-825-2287 Ext. 1 if this is your cat.
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens of sharks spotted off Cape Cod this week. Here’s where the predators have been lurking

CHATHAM, Mass. — Dozens of great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this week, and many of the sightings have been reported in the same general area. There were 14 shark sightings on Wednesday and 11 sightings reported on Tuesday after dozens of prior sightings over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
CHATHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts party boat with 54 on board catches on fire

PLYMOUTH — Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Monday, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
