Senior Centers Searching For Workers

No Location Change For Conservation District
Butler County’s Conservation District will be remaining in the same location for the next 20 years. The group entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Bantam Commons earlier this week. A total of $200,000 will be paid upfront for the lease. County commissioners say that money was put...
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
County Applying For Election Integrity Grant
Butler County is taking steps to apply for an election integrity grant. The funding is offered through the state as part of this year’s budget. County officials say they could be awarded as much as $696,000 through the grant, which can be used to help pay for things like printing costs, poll worker training, and paying election workers.
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week
Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
Allegheny County's Emergency Rental Assistance program ends on Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the last day of the "Emergency Rental Assitance Program" in Allegheny County. The county stopped taking applications months ago, but today, anyone already in the program but having issues must get their paperwork in. The "ERAP" money was funded with COVID-19 relief money and was designed to help people economically affected by the pandemic. The program has paid out nearly $118 million in rent and utility assistance to over 17,000 households. Allegheny County said they will send out notifications to people in active mediation or eviction proceedings - also all outstanding documents need to be turned in by the end of the day Sunday. Any outstanding documents turned in after will be denied. Now, if you're still trying to get documents in at the last second, you can reach out to Action Housing for help and there is also an Allegheny County COVID rent relief guide online. For those who may need assistance even after the deadline, you're encouraged to contact Allegheny Link for assistance.
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Shark Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Shark Storytimes, and a Super Sharks program Wednesday morning. An Oceans of Fun Family Night is planned for Wednesday evening at the South Hills Playground on Christie Avenue.
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level
Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival
The second annual Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival is making its comeback to the city, with Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly set to make an appearance discussing cannabis reform. The free festival, scheduled for Aug. 14 at Allegheny Commons Park, is being hosted by Terrapin Care Stations, a cultivator, processor, and provider of medical cannabis in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Spotted lanternfly reports on rise in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotted lanternfly reports are on the rise in Allegheny County.The invasive species can devastate plants and trees, and vineyards in Pennsylvania have already seen extensive damage.As of July 11, there were almost 3,000 reports in the county, compared to 102 reports on the same date last year. These numbers may not be a sign of an increase in the population, but rather greater public awareness.
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
