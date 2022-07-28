Senior Centers Searching For Workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the last day of the "Emergency Rental Assitance Program" in Allegheny County. The county stopped taking applications months ago, but today, anyone already in the program but having issues must get their paperwork in. The "ERAP" money was funded with COVID-19 relief money and was designed to help people economically affected by the pandemic. The program has paid out nearly $118 million in rent and utility assistance to over 17,000 households. Allegheny County said they will send out notifications to people in active mediation or eviction proceedings - also all outstanding documents need to be turned in by the end of the day Sunday. Any outstanding documents turned in after will be denied. Now, if you're still trying to get documents in at the last second, you can reach out to Action Housing for help and there is also an Allegheny County COVID rent relief guide online. For those who may need assistance even after the deadline, you're encouraged to contact Allegheny Link for assistance.

