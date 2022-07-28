7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

greatbendpost.com
Rollover crash claims life of 40-year-old Kansas woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities respond after a rollover crash in southeast Kansas that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Sunday around 6:44 pm northwest of Independence, at County Road 5600/Sweeney Hilll Dr and Chism Lane. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Independence City Fire...
Kansas woman dies in rollover crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Montgomery County. A 2003 Audi A4 driven by 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt of Elk City, Kansas, was traveling on County Road 5600/Sweeney Hill Drive and Chism Lane northwest of Independence, Kansas. First responders found the car upside...
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Man back in jail again for suspected distribution of meth
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities arrest a man who evaded police during an ongoing drug investigation. On Thursday, July 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity. They seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
Joplin Police arrest shooting suspect in wooded area along railroad tracks; Same man mentioned in an MSSU Alert Wednesday
JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday a Detective Sergeant with JPD saw a man wanted in related to a recent shooting, near the area of 30th and S Rangeline. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and were able to take wanted man into custody without incident. Capt William Davis tells us on scene, “We...
Former Pittsburg teacher files lawsuit against USD 250
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A former Pittsburg school teacher claims the district discriminated against her when she was pregnant and after her maternity leave. Jessica Lake’s lawsuit alleges Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Caney Police Department Is Asking For Help Locating A 'Person Of Interest'
The Caney Police Department would like the public’s help in attempting to locate Spencer Fahler as a “person of interest”. This is a result of the search warrant that was carried out earlier this week. Please call Caney PD if you have any information as to the...
Now That’s Rural: Marilyn Logan, Marmaton Market
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Second Saturday. Trivia Tuesday. Do those events sound like items on the calendar at your local grocery store? They might not be what one would expect, but those are examples of creative events that one rural grocery store is using to expand and engage its customer base.
Route 66 Heritage Festival gets underway; food, music, cars…
MIAMI, Okla. – The Route 66 Heritage Festival gets underway today in Miami, Oklahoma. The event will include plenty of live music, food trucks, a marketplace and a car show. It runs Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2022. Officials with the City of Miami and Visit Miami...
