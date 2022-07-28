Cornell announces COVID-19 plans for Fall 2022 semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.

ITHACA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO