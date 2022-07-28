Comfortable overnight temperatures and lower humidity

www.kwqc.com
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday, Wednesday for excessive heat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday 1 p.m.-8 p.m. for excessive heat and humidity and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for excessive heat, humidity and the chance of storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m....
Few more chances for rain this week
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After some early morning storms ahead of a cold front things will settle down for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Some good news to start our week is that models have backed off on our heat wave, while it will still be warm, it won’t be record breaking territory. Another front will stall out late Tuesday through Thursday which will be the focal point of showers and storms, especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will help keep highs to the mid and low 90s before cooling off into the 80s again Thursday. Temps will be around 90º heading into the first weekend of August.
Heat wave arrives next week
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The increase in humidity will begin tomorrow, but it will get much worse as we get into the work week. There will be temperatures in the mornings back to around 70 with highs near or above 90 degrees. The humidity will welcome back 100+ degree heat indexes, prompting multiple First Alert Days for the excessive heat and humidity. There will be a small rain chance Monday morning mainly north of I-80 and in the afternoon/evening south of the Quad Cities, but we’re overall looking at more dry time this week.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Genesis Health System collecting school supplies to ‘Pack the Bus’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - August is here and that means it’s back-to-school season. Genesis Health System is helping collect school supplies for students who need them in 10 Quad Cities area school districts in Iowa and Illinois. This is the fourth year for “Pack the Bus.” T.
Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The last time someone won the Mega Millions Jackpot was on April 15, 2022. Nearly four months and a billion dollars later, a winning ticket was sold 170 miles away at a Des Plaines, Ill. gas station. Harold Mays, the director of the Illinois Department of...
