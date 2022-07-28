ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comfortable overnight temperatures and lower humidity

By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
 5 days ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After some early morning storms ahead of a cold front things will settle down for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Some good news to start our week is that models have backed off on our heat wave, while it will still be warm, it won’t be record breaking territory. Another front will stall out late Tuesday through Thursday which will be the focal point of showers and storms, especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will help keep highs to the mid and low 90s before cooling off into the 80s again Thursday. Temps will be around 90º heading into the first weekend of August.
