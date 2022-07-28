Police Look for 2, Accused of Assaulting Motorcyclist During Car Protest

www.whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
3 Arrested in Saturday Protests in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The rolling protests sparked by the Jayland Walker shooting death caused disruptions all over Akron Saturday evening. Three people were ultimately arrested for failing to disperse. Police say the 40-to-50 vehicle caravan blocked traffic and tried to antagonize people at Lock 3,...
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect
Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentence
Breyona Reddick, the woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in 2018 in the Hiram College dormitory, is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence handed down to her on June 21, according to the Record-Courier.
Woman shot in Akron bar dead; Suspect shot by police in stable condition
The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
Shooting in West Akron injures 2 women; suspect arrested
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated crime story in the City of Akron. A shooting in West Akron on Saturday afternoon has left 2 women in the hospital and the suspect arrested. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Euclid police officer convicted of assaulting Black motorist during 2017 traffic stop seen in viral video
EUCLID, Ohio – – A jury found Euclid police officer Michael Amiott guilty of assaulting a Black motorist during a violent 2017 traffic stop that garnered international attention and thrusted Euclid into the national conversation about police brutality. Amiott was convicted Friday night in Euclid Municipal Court of...
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
Comments / 3