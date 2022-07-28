ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Look for 2, Accused of Assaulting Motorcyclist During Car Protest

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver

An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Protest#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Akron
whbc.com

3 Arrested in Saturday Protests in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The rolling protests sparked by the Jayland Walker shooting death caused disruptions all over Akron Saturday evening. Three people were ultimately arrested for failing to disperse. Police say the 40-to-50 vehicle caravan blocked traffic and tried to antagonize people at Lock 3,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
AKRON, OH
sciotopost.com

Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect

Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
LORAIN, OH
wtuz.com

Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Shooting in West Akron injures 2 women; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated crime story in the City of Akron. A shooting in West Akron on Saturday afternoon has left 2 women in the hospital and the suspect arrested. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
AKRON, OH
Morning Journal

Police involved leaves man dead

Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy