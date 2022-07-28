Skadden Associate, Once Homeless, Pioneers New Resentencing Law

news.bloomberglaw.com
Munck Wilson Mandala Sues Dallas Office Owner Alleging Fraud
Texas-based Munck Wilson Mandala LLP accuse the building owner and property manager of their corporate office of fraud, and seek at least $1 million in compensation, according to a complaint filed in a federal court. The law firm sued developer Mark Jordan and some of his associates in the US...
Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States
The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
Prison Cells Can Reach Nearly 150 Degrees in the South
Summers in the U.S. have been getting hotter year over year—and more dangerous as a result. But very few Americans have to face the heat with next to no relief options like the country’s incarcerated population. Record-breaking temperatures can quickly become a health risk for the largely Black and Brown incarcerated population, particularly in the South.
Kansas Supreme Court: self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
Kansas Supreme Court: self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
Georgia Offers Dependent Exemption for Unborn Children (1)
Taxpayers in Georgia can claim a dependent personal exemption for unborn children on their state income tax returns under the state’s “fetal heartbeat law,” the state Department of Revenue said Monday. The department issued guidance under the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (H.B. 481), which specified...
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan
The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
Orrick Lawyers Must Answer Summons in Jones Day Arbitration (1)
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and two of its top attorneys must comply with a summons requiring them to appear at an international arbitration hearing in which Jones Day is also a party, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. Jones Day filed the petition to compel compliance with a summons...
N.Y.'s Narrow School Vaccine Medical Exemption Is Constitutional
Addresses concern parents would request unwarranted exemptions. A group of parents of school-aged children in New York lost their fight against narrower medical exemptions for school immunizations because the state’s new regulations are rationally related to legitimate state interests, under a Second Circuit ruling. New York’s health department requires...
General Aluminum Faces $480,240 Fine for Alleged Worker Hazards
General Aluminum Manufacturing Co. has been cited for one repeat, two willful, and 10 serious violations and proposed $480,240 in penalties for alleged machine hazards at its Wapakoneta, Ohio, facility, the Department of Labor announced Monday. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors determined the vehicle parts manufacturer allegedly didn’t provide...
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
Tillis Floats Patent Eligibility Fix After Supreme Court Refusal
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce legislation attempting to give practitioners and judges guidance on the muddled standards for patent eligibility. The bill would follow the US Supreme Court’s refusal in June to revisit its divisive test for when an invention is eligible for a patent. American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. had asked the justices to overrule a “bitterly divided” US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that its method for manufacturing driveshafts to reduce vibrations was ineligible.
Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge
Indigent men claimed equal protection, due process violations. An Alabama county’s bail system, which allows arrestees who can pay bail to get out of jail within 90 minutes of being booked but holds indigent arrestees for up to 72 hours before they receive a hearing, doesn’t violate equal protection or due process, a divided Eleventh Circuit said.
California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)
California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
Indiana Hospital Fails to Stop Pregnancy Discrimination Case
A former Franciscan Alliance Inc. nurse who was terminated after one complaint will have her pregnancy discrimination and retaliation claims heard by a jury, an Indiana federal court ruled. Taryn Duis worked at Franciscan’s Crown Point, Ind. facility from 2015 to 2019, first as a registered nurse and then as...
The cigarette regulation loophole that disproportionately costs Black lives
In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. For decades, tobacco companies have relied heavily on menthol flavoring — a chemical additive...
Family Dollar Retailer Faces $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines in Ohio
OSHA has proposed $685,777 in penalties and citations for one repeat and four willful violations at Family Dollar’s Maple Heights, Ohio, store as well as citations for one serious, one repeat, and four willful violations and $547,587 in proposed penalties at its Columbus, Ohio, store, the Department of Labor announced Monday.
Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion
A Monday ruling from the state Court of Appeals gives county prosecutors power to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, despite there being an injunction currently blocking the ban from being enforced. According to the Court of Appeals judges, the injunction put in place by Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher in May only prevents state […] The post Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
