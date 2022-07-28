Verdict Overturned in Pizza Delivery Killing of Jackson Woman

www.whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood closed due to fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
Woman shot in Akron bar dead; Suspect shot by police in stable condition
The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
Weaving and window tint lead to OVI arrest: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for weaving and having excessive window tint at 9:53 p.m. July 28. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Unwanted guest: Longacre Lane. Police were called to a residence at 11:11 p.m. July 28 to remove...
Man who killed doctor in 2005, suspected of shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh, 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a Pennsylvania State Police trooper early Friday morning in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Bradford was released from prison in 2021 after serving 17 and a half years for the shooting and killing of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time. More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as...
Man accused of hitting woman with statue in Warren
Val Bender is charged with felonious assault after he fought with his girlfriend over his text messages.
Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect
Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
