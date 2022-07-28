Enter Your Dog Now For The First-Ever Muttsminster Rescue Dog Show

my1053wjlt.com
Southern Indiana Kitty Needs New Home After Previous Owner Passed Away
Our Pet of the Week is a fella named ABOO. He gets along with other cats, but he would much rather NOT be at It Takes a Village. Let's get him into a forever home. The reason ABOO is at It Takes a Village is sad - his owner passed away and he had nowhere else to go. ABOO previously lived in a multi-cat household, and he gets along with other cats. ABOO is a big boy and a favorite of the Spencer County kennel techs.
Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Families to Play for FREE This Week
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Evansville Animal Shelter Hosting Harry PAWter Fundraising Event July 30th
Grab your wands and head over to PAWgwarts! Harry Pawter is ready to help some great animals find their forever homes while raising money for the Vanderburgh Humane Society!. Who doesn't love the magical world of Harry Potter? The same is true for our animal friends at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. This Saturday, July 30th they will be hosting their annual Harry Pawter and the Magical Creatures adoption event.
Southern Indiana Nonprofit Boutique Inspires the Community ‘The Hope Gallery Newburgh’
Newburgh will soon be home to a funky new art boutique, but there is a lot more happening than just unique art. The Hope Gallery is giving individuals with developmental disabilities the chance to work in the boutique and gain valuable skills. Wonderfully Made. Perfectly Unique. The young adults feel...
Evansville Indiana’s Bluestocking Social To Celebrate Second Birthday & You’re Invited
Anytime a local business celebrates a birthday, it is cause for celebration but personally, I am pretty excited to see one of Evansville's indie bookstores thriving. Bluestocking Social, owned by Annie and Matt (and their shop pets!) is one of two independent bookstores in the city and they offer more than just books. Tucked away behind a bright blue door in a basement near the University of Evansville, Bluestocking Social supplies the city with books, art supplies ranging from painting materials to drawing needs, and printmaking tools. I have even purchased books from them that they ordered special for me.
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022
If you have been to the Eastside Target anytime in the past few months, you have probably wondered how long those storage trailers would be in the parking lot. Good news, there is a bullseye date for the remodel of Target to be done. What's the Deal With The Trailers?
The Western Kentucky Nightclubs & Bars That Locals Miss the Most
Here's an absolutely fantastic #ThrowbackThursday conversation starter for you and your friends. Which Owensboro nightclub or bar do you miss the most?. About a month ago, I was hosting a Cork 'n' Cuisine event at the Owensboro Convention Center. The conversation at my table turned to once-popular nightclubs and bars in town that are now closed. My dinner dates and I came up with a pretty good list of them and then I decided to ask the crowd if we had missed any. Together, we all came up with a nostalgic look back in time at the former staples of Owensboro nightlife.
New Authentic Mexican Food Truck Hitting the Streets of Evansville
More food truck options will be hitting the streets of Evansville!. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’
We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
What the Cluck? Chicken Farmer Says We’ve Been Storing Eggs Wrong This Whole Time
Is there a more perfect food than eggs? Can you think of a more widely purchased and widely consumed food? I don't know if I can think of any off the top of my head. Eggs are something almost all of us have been eating since a very early age and cooking with once we're old enough to make our own meals. Having said that, there still seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding eggs - one example would be the best and safest way to store your eggs.
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say medical grade drugs were found by two children in a Henderson home. According to the arrest citation for 34-year-old Amy Blaize, morphine and fentanyl were found last week in her home in the 200 block of Turner Ave. Detectives say during a...
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
Warrick Co. Church Hosting Back-to-School Foam Party
Shout Out to All the Volunteers Who Make Learning About Jesus FUN!. Okay, can we just talk for a minute about how different kids' church and vacation Bible school is from when I was a kid? We did Bible verse memory races and made macaroni necklaces. I walked into one of the two VBS events my daughter did this year and she was greeted by a giant volcano and a literal mystery island. In the other VBS, she got to decorate cupcakes, direct and star in her own play, and in both they did water games and water inflatables. Holy cannoli!
Indiana Pup is Mini But Mighty – “GOLIATH” Needs a Foster
This little fella is GOLIATH, our Pet of the Week. He just arrived at It Takes a Village, and we're ready to get him out of there. GOLIATH is a recent rescue from Evansville Animal Control. He is an adult Miniature Pinscher, weighing in at about 10 pounds. Since he is/was a stray, our friends at ITV really don't know much else about his background.
New Bubble Tea Restaurant Opens in Evansville
A new place to grab a refreshing bubble tea has opened its doors in Evansville. In recent years, bubble tea seems to have really risen in popularity, but I know some still aren't familiar with it. So what exactly is bubble tea? According to KungFuTea.com:. Bubble Tea (also known as...
Kentucky Town Raffling a Vintage 1950 Ford Custom Convertible for Their Scholarship Fund
How would you like to open the door and slide behind the wheel of a 1950 Ford Custom Convertible? Well, a small town here in Kentucky is giving you the chance to do just that. Dundee, Kentucky is gearing up for Dundee Day and they're doing it with a really unique and fun raffle. They're giving folks the chance to win this classic car at auction.
Santa Claus, IN Police Asking for Public’s Help Teen Missing Since Thursday
As a parent, I've been in those situations where you're at the store with your kids and while you're looking for something, they decide to walk away without saying anything. The sheer panic that washes over you at that moment when you realize they're not standing where you thought they were is one of the worst feelings in the world. So, I can't imagine what the family of 15-year-old Kendall King of Santa Claus, Indiana is feeling right now after their daughter went missing last week.
